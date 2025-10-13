Marshall University's Student Newspaper

TEDxMarshallU seeks speaker submissions for 2026

Bailey Todd, Staff Reporter
October 13, 2025
Wade Sullivan
TEDxMarshallU presented “Beyond Borders” for its seventh annual event in 2024.

The eighth TEDxMarshallU event is currently seeking speakers for the 2026 season. 

The call is coming right after 2025 TEDxMarshallU speaker Jim Harris’ speech “What’s wrong with kids these days? Let’s start with a better question” was posted on YouTube Sept. 27 and accumulated over 30,000 views. 

Now, the TEDxMarshallU team is accepting pitches for the 2026 season from both Marshall students and the public. 

The event’s theme is “Inspired Independence,” and it means to think freely, act boldly and “rise above the status quo.” The pitching process for the public includes submitting a three-minute video that includes who it is, their idea, a story or example that helps illustrate the idea and an explanation of what the world would look like if the idea was implemented. Pitches are going to be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. 

Marshall students interested in pitching can also submit a video and register for the Student Pitch Event 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in Corbly Hall Room 105 to be one of 10 students selected to share their three-minute pitch live.

Additional information is available through Communications Director Piper Cook at [email protected] or by phone at (304) 732-1101.

Bailey Todd can be contacted at [email protected].

