Herd Basketball is just around the corner

Marshall Men’s and Women’s Basketball is just around the corner with the fourth annual Hoops in Huntington event taking place Thursday, Oct. 16.

The men’s team is being led by second-year head coach Cornelius Jackson.

Jackson spent the 2017-18 through the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach for former head coach Dan D’antoni. He was named associate head coach prior to the 2023-24 season and was named the head coach for the men’s team prior to the start of the season.

Marshall Men’s Basketball’s non-conference home schedule includes Nov. 12 vs Elon, Nov. 20 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Nov. 23 vs Mercyhurst, Nov. 26 vs Lipscomb, Dec. 10 vs Western Kentucky, Dec. 13 vs; Wright State and Dec. 23 vs West Virginia Tech. On Feb. 7, there will be another MAC/SBC Challenge to finish non-conference play.

Marshall Men’s Basketball’s non-conference away schedule includes Nov. 3 at University of Massachusetts, Nov. 8 at Toledo, Nov. 15 at Virginia, Dec. 3 at UNC Wilmington and Dec. 6 at Ohio.

“We are excited about our challenging non-conference schedule. It will help prepare us for the battles of the Sun Belt Conference, which is one of the premiere mid-major leagues in college basketball,” Jackson said.

For Sun Belt play, Marshall’s home matches include Dec. 31 vs Georgia State, Jan. 3 vs Appalachian State, Jan. 14 vs Coastal Carolina, Jan 17 vs James Madison University, Jan. 22 vs University of Louisiana Monroe, Jan. 24 vs South Alabama, Feb. 4 vs Southern Mississippi, Feb 24 vs Old Dominion and Feb. 27 vs Georgia Southern.

Sun Belt away games include Dec. 20 at Troy, Jan. 7 at James Madison University, Jan. 10 at Georgia State, Jan. 28 at Texas State, Jan. 31 at Arkansas State, Feb. 11 at Old Dominion, Feb. 14 at Georgia Southern, Feb. 19 at Appalachian State and Feb. 21 at Coastal Carolina.

The women’s team is being led by second-year head coach Juli Fulks. Fulks was named Marshall’s head coach following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. She was awarded 2024 WBCA DIII Coach of the Year. The women’s team finished with an 11-19 overall record and 6-12 conference record on the 2024-25 season.

Marshall Women’s Basketball’s home non-conference schedule includes Nov. 3 vs Buffalo, Nov. 6 vs Northern Kentucky University, Nov. 15 vs Kentucky, Nov. 18 vs Salem, Nov. 23 vs Indiana University-Indianapolis, Dec. 6 vs Kent State University and Dec. 11 vs Davis & Elkins.

The team’s away non-conference schedule is Nov. 11 at Indiana, Nov. 30 at Morehead State University, Dec. 3 at Coppin State and a MAC/SBC Challenge scheduled for Feb. 7.

There will also be two neutral site games on Nov. 21 against University of South Carolina Upstate at Morehead University’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky, and on Dec. 14 against Eastern Kentucky at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center.

For Sun Belt Conference play, home games include Dec. 17 vs Appalachian State, Dec. 20 vs James Madison University, Jan. 7 vs Old Dominion, Jan. 10 vs Coastal Carolina, Jan. 28 vs Troy, Jan. 31 vs Louisiana, Feb. 12 vs Georgia State, Feb. 14 vs Arkansas State and Feb. 27 vs Georgia Southern.

For Sun Belt away matches, the team plays Jan. 1 at Coastal Carolina, Jan. 3 at Appalachian State, Jan. 15 at James Madison University, Jan. 17 at Old Dominion, Jan. 22 at Southern Mississippi, Jan. 24 at University of Louisiana Monroe, Feb. 4 at South Alabama, Feb. 19 at Georgia Southern and Feb. 21 at Georgia State.

There are also exhibition matches being played at the Cam Henderson Center against Alice Lloyd College Oct. 21 and Davis & Elkins Oct. 28 for the men’s team and Pikeville Oct. 25 for the women’s team.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].