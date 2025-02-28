Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University fosters leadership, sisterhood and service

Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University is shaping young women into leaders while fostering a strong sisterhood and commitment to service.

“From the moment I stepped through Alpha Xi Delta’s doors, I knew I had found my home,” Chapter President Katie Crouch said.

Crouch, along with Chapter Life Vice President Alaina Douglas, is dedicated to upholding the values of the sorority and ensuring members feel empowered and supported.

Both leaders attribute their personal growth and leadership skills to their time in Alpha Xi Delta, which has helped them step outside their comfort zones and take on new challenges.

“My experience has been incredible, and it’s truly shaped me into a more confident and driven person,” Douglas said. “I wanted to put myself out there and make meaningful connections with other women.”

Alpha Xi Delta’s impact extends beyond its members, as the chapter actively participates in philanthropy.

Their primary cause, the Kindly Hearts Initiative, supports children and teens in foster care and those experiencing homelessness.

The chapter organizes fundraisers and service projects throughout the year, with one of the most anticipated events being the annual Strawberry Breakfast, scheduled for April 17.

“This event not only allows us to come together as a chapter, but also serves as a vital opportunity to support our philanthropic efforts and raise awareness for our causes,” Crouch said.

In addition to fundraising, Alpha Xi Delta members volunteer by assembling care packages, donating food and clothing, and engaging with the Huntington community through hands-on service.

Their upcoming Philanthropy Gala in the fall will also invite alumni, parents and friends to contribute to the chapter’s mission.

Beyond philanthropy, the chapter prioritizes leadership development and campus involvement. Douglas, who previously served as sisterhood director, emphasized how her role in the sorority has helped her grow.

“Taking on a leadership role in Alpha Xi Delta has been nothing like my past experiences,” she said. “This position has allowed me to push myself outside my comfort zone, develop my skills and have a positive impact on my chapter.”

As president, Crouch aims to further promote leadership within the chapter and across Marshall’s Greek Life community.

“I want every member of Alpha Xi Delta to recognize their potential and set meaningful goals for themselves within the sorority,” Crouch said. “I strongly encourage members to pursue leadership opportunities, both within our chapter and in the broader Panhellenic community.”

At its core, Alpha Xi Delta is about sisterhood, a value both Crouch and Douglas say is the foundation of their experience.

“The sisterhood within AXID is truly something special,” Douglas said. “We support each other through thick and thin, and there’s a genuine bond that goes beyond just being a part of the same sorority.”

Crouch echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Alpha Xi Delta provides a strong network of women who uplift and inspire one another.

“Our support for each other is unwavering,” she said. “In this sisterhood, you’ll always find someone to celebrate your achievements and offer a compassionate shoulder to lean on.”

For those considering Greek Life, Douglas and Crouch encourage an open mind and willingness to explore the opportunities that come with joining a sorority.

“You never know what you might discover unless you give it a try,” Crouch said. “Keeping an open mind during the recruitment process can lead to unexpected and rewarding experiences.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].