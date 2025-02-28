Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University fosters leadership, sisterhood and service

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
February 28, 2025
Kaitlyn Fleming
Alpha Xi Delta House on 5th Ave.

Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University is shaping young women into leaders while fostering a strong sisterhood and commitment to service.

“From the moment I stepped through Alpha Xi Delta’s doors, I knew I had found my home,” Chapter President Katie Crouch said.

Crouch, along with Chapter Life Vice President Alaina Douglas, is dedicated to upholding the values of the sorority and ensuring members feel empowered and supported. 

Both leaders attribute their personal growth and leadership skills to their time in Alpha Xi Delta, which has helped them step outside their comfort zones and take on new challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

“My experience has been incredible, and it’s truly shaped me into a more confident and driven person,” Douglas said. “I wanted to put myself out there and make meaningful connections with other women.”

Alpha Xi Delta’s impact extends beyond its members, as the chapter actively participates in philanthropy. 

Their primary cause, the Kindly Hearts Initiative, supports children and teens in foster care and those experiencing homelessness. 

The chapter organizes fundraisers and service projects throughout the year, with one of the most anticipated events being the annual Strawberry Breakfast, scheduled for April 17.

“This event not only allows us to come together as a chapter, but also serves as a vital opportunity to support our philanthropic efforts and raise awareness for our causes,” Crouch said. 

In addition to fundraising, Alpha Xi Delta members volunteer by assembling care packages, donating food and clothing, and engaging with the Huntington community through hands-on service. 

Their upcoming Philanthropy Gala in the fall will also invite alumni, parents and friends to contribute to the chapter’s mission.

Beyond philanthropy, the chapter prioritizes leadership development and campus involvement. Douglas, who previously served as sisterhood director, emphasized how her role in the sorority has helped her grow.

“Taking on a leadership role in Alpha Xi Delta has been nothing like my past experiences,” she said. “This position has allowed me to push myself outside my comfort zone, develop my skills and have a positive impact on my chapter.”

As president, Crouch aims to further promote leadership within the chapter and across Marshall’s Greek Life community.

“I want every member of Alpha Xi Delta to recognize their potential and set meaningful goals for themselves within the sorority,” Crouch said. “I strongly encourage members to pursue leadership opportunities, both within our chapter and in the broader Panhellenic community.”

At its core, Alpha Xi Delta is about sisterhood, a value both Crouch and Douglas say is the foundation of their experience.

“The sisterhood within AXID is truly something special,” Douglas said. “We support each other through thick and thin, and there’s a genuine bond that goes beyond just being a part of the same sorority.”

Crouch echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Alpha Xi Delta provides a strong network of women who uplift and inspire one another.

“Our support for each other is unwavering,” she said. “In this sisterhood, you’ll always find someone to celebrate your achievements and offer a compassionate shoulder to lean on.”

For those considering Greek Life, Douglas and Crouch encourage an open mind and willingness to explore the opportunities that come with joining a sorority.

“You never know what you might discover unless you give it a try,” Crouch said. “Keeping an open mind during the recruitment process can lead to unexpected and rewarding experiences.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Students enjoyed a break from the cold weather with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Don't let the cold bring you down
Break free is accepting unused and unopened tampons until Feb. 28. (Courtesy of Break Free)
Panhellenic partners with Break Free for campus tampon drive
Sigma Alpha Epsilon leaders strive for growth, brotherhood and community impact
Alpha Xi Delta member Mychal Cron serves breakfast at the 2024 Strawberry Breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta champions philanthropy for foster youth
81.1% of 53 students polled said they read in their free time.
Marshall students settle in with a good book
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.
Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts
More in Features
Todd Godby has 20 years of ministry experience and industrial experience. (Courtesy of Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center)
After Office Hours: Todd Godby
The Parkers enjoy traveling together often.
Couples on Campus: The Parkers
Co-Owner Taylor Strickland Chambers photographed in front of Austin's at the Market.
Huntington Hotspots: Austin's Ice Cream - A sweet family legacy
Baylee Cornell, photo courtesy of Baylee Cornell.
Marshall University continues to nurture the growth of creatives
Zelideth Rivas
After Office Hours: Zelideth Rivas
The Dancing Thunder performs at football, volleyball and basketball games.
The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance
More in Greek Life
New member of the year, Mika Jones. Picture courtesy of Mika Jones
Greek leaders recognized for outstanding contributions at Marshall University
Greek Life training focuses on safety, inclusivity
Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics
Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics
Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs at Marshall University
Three Greek Life organizations suspended over hazing allegations
Bullet casings were found in the driveway of one of the 1400 block houses on Sept. 16. It’s unclear when the casings first appeared.
Bullet casings found on frat row
Greek Life prepares for new members
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal