Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

An unfinished Marshall story: Bookwalter extends career before closing final chapter

June 13, 2025
Bookwalter, lovingly nicknamed “Booky,” has served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts for 11 of the 38 years of his career. (Courtesy of Marshall University)

Fulfilling. Unpredictable. Happy. 

These are the three words Dean Robert Bookwalter said best describe his career in higher education – which was set to end this summer, until the second of these three words made itself known in his story once again. 

Although he planned to join his wife as a member of the newly retired community July 1, Bookwalter added a six-month extension to his 38 years of service at Marshall University after Provost Avi Mukherjee asked him to temporarily fill the position he’d soon be vacating.

Bookwalter poses with Provost Avi Mukherjee at last year’s COLA retreat at Marshall. (Courtesy of Academic Affairs)

“Six months is not a very long time to work in a provost’s office,” he said, “but we don’t just want to rest on our heels or mark time. I want to make sure that the leaders of all of our units are getting the resources that they need in order to advance all the important initiatives that are underway and the ones that we’re just about to start.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Bookwalter said there is still much to learn in the transition from dean to interim provost, he also said some challenges, such as the new budget model, will be new to everyone and require campus-wide collaboration. 

Interim provost is not the first new role Bookwalter has had to grasp, though. When he arrived at Marshall in 1987, he served as a faculty member in the Department of Communication Studies before becoming the coordinator of CMM 103 for 15 years. 

In 2010, he was appointed interim dean of the College of Education – a role he held three years before his 11-year tenure as dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

Although he said he loved parts of each of his jobs, he most enjoyed his time as a basic course director and coordinator of CMM 103 because he bestowed students with the knowledge of how they “could be more confident and express themselves more articulately.”

“I was doing what I think I was meant to do, what I love to do, and I was always able to do that,” Bookwalter said, touching on the fulfillment from his career.

“I cannot think of anything I would have rather done, and Marshall has allowed me to do that from the time I came here,” he added.

In his 38 years at the university, Bookwalter said he also enjoyed a brief stint as a dancer; while serving as the interim dean of the College of Education, he made one of his favorite Marshall memories by participating in a flash mob dance with incoming students during that year’s Week of Welcome.

Overall, Bookwalter said his goal as an educator and administrator has always been to give students the same experience college gave him: the opportunity to become a better person.

“If I’ve made any contribution, it doesn’t really have anything to do with money or numbers,” he said. “In my opinion, it has to do with whether the students who came here and worked with me or worked under programs that I had some influence over – whether they became the people they wanted to be, or whether they think they have a good life and are a good person.”

Once he retires in January, Bookwalter plans to spend more time with his seven grandchildren, complete projects around the house and travel with his wife. 

Even so, he said this new era will not mark the end of his educational journey. 

“Just because you graduate or get a job or a promotion – or even retire, that doesn’t mean you’re done learning and growing or that you know everything,” he said. “We can always be better next week than we were this week. A little bit smarter or a little bit better informed or, honestly, a little bit better of a person.”

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
Artists from around the Tri-State area gathered to share their love for the arts at Art in the Park.
Art in the Park: Community over competition
Soledad O'Brien delivered the commencement address at Marshall's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 10.
More than a voice: Soledad O’Brien on a legacy that lifts others
Aside from being a professor and Faculty Senate chair at Marshall, Schulenberg is also an author and the co-owner of Nomada Bakery. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
After Office Hours: Shawn Schulenberg
The chapter's main purpose is to support future educators. (Courtesy of Abbi Carney)
West Virginia’s first DKG chapter paves the way for female educators
Peckham is an award-winning author and professor of creative nonfiction in Marshall's English Department. (Courtesy of Rachael Peckham)
Marshall professor reflects on teaching career she ‘wouldn’t trade for anything’
Affording college in today’s economy: Students juggle jobs, stress
More in NEWS
GALLERY: New Student Orientation
GALLERY: New Student Orientation
The City of Huntington shared this photo on its Facebook on June 2, showing the United States, West Virginia and City of Huntington flags on display outside City Hall. (Courtesy of the City of Huntington, WV Facebook)
Huntington City Hall to not fly pride flag
The Traskasaura is unique in its genus, having both primitive and advanced features. (Courtesy of Robin O’Keefe)
Marshall researchers make breakthrough in prehistoric marine life
President Brad Smith addressed graduates, family and friends of Marshall at two ceremonies on Saturday, May 10. (Courtesy of Austin O'Connor)
Marshall celebrates 1,500 graduates during spring commencement ceremonies
Every bowl purchased at the event goes to provide 180 meals at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Students, local potters fight against food insecurity with Empty Bowls
Esports program levels up for next year
More in SPOTLIGHT
The Coal Cats play at the Jack Cook Field, Marshall Baseball's home stadium.
Coal Cats suffer come-from-behind defeat in home opening contest
MU Paws utilizes therapy dogs to help students destress with a little bit of puppy love. (Courtesy of MU Paws).
MU Paws offers support animals for students to be 'pawsitively' stress-free
Christian Spears, Marshall Athletic Director set to leave Marshall. (The Parthenon/Nate Harrah)
Christian Spears to depart from Marshall
Insomnia Cookies employee Jenna Wade serves up ice cream, one of the many treats offered by the dessert shop.
Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus
Cole died in July 2020 (Courtesy of Lauren's Wish)
Morrisey signs Lauren's Law, cracking down on drug crime
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Delegate Clay Riley, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Sen. Amy Grady previewed how their agendas will reflect the state’s in the 87th regular session on Friday, Feb. 7.
West Virginia Legislative Session in review
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal