The Parthenon

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Marshall University continues to foster strong brotherhood and leadership. President Kamon Anderson and Vice President Jackie Hunt are spearheading efforts to grow and improve the chapter.

“Honestly, the sole factor behind me deciding to run for president was the image in my head of what I believed our chapter could be with the right leader,” said Anderson. “I have a dream for this organization, and my brothers just so happened to believe in the same dream.”

Both leaders said they were inspired to join the fraternity due to its strong sense of camaraderie and professional networking opportunities.

“Initially, I joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon with the intention of making more friends,” Anderson said. “As a spring transfer, I struggled to find like-minded individuals. That was the case until I met my would-be brothers in the fall of 2023, and the rest is history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hunt, now in his third active semester, described the fraternity as “one of the best decisions I’ve made in college.” He added, “I’ve met lifelong friends and brothers who have supported me through the ups and downs of my college career.”

Strengthening internal operations is a priority for Hunt, who acknowledged communication as a leadership challenge.

“I’ve found it’s difficult myself to communicate with a large group of people, and make sure everyone in that group is communicating effectively,” he said.

Brotherhood remains at the heart of SAE, with members engaging in bi-weekly events to foster stronger connections.

“We hold bi-weekly brotherhood events, whereas a chapter, all our members get together and do an activity,” Hunt explained.

New members are guided through the fraternity’s Phoenix Member Education program, which includes weekly classes on the chapter’s history, campus involvement and national bylaws.

“This is a great chance for newly initiated members to learn about the fraternity, but also gives older members a good refresher on the importance of our fraternity and its history,” Hunt said.

Beyond campus, SAE remains committed to philanthropy, actively supporting Movember, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Children’s Miracle Network and NMDP.

Initiatives include a candy gram drive on Feb. 11, benefitting Children’s Miracle Network, and a blanket drive for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“One of the biggest projects we have in development right now is our blanket drive, where we’ll be building blankets for the Doddridge County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” Anderson said.

SAE members also volunteer locally. “The service project that usually resonates with the guys the most is going to the local animal shelter and walking dogs,” Anderson said.

Despite common misconceptions about Greek life, SAE leaders emphasize the personal and professional growth that comes with membership.

“We are much more than the crazy party people that the movies or media portray us as,” Hunt said. “At its core, Greek life is a community dedicated to advancing the development of people.”

For those considering Greek life, Anderson encourages students to take the leap. “It never hurts to try something. All you can do is learn from the experience,” he said.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].