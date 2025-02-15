Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Sigma Alpha Epsilon leaders strive for growth, brotherhood and community impact
Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
February 15, 2025

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Marshall University continues to foster strong brotherhood and leadership. President Kamon Anderson and Vice President Jackie Hunt are spearheading efforts to grow and improve the chapter.

“Honestly, the sole factor behind me deciding to run for president was the image in my head of what I believed our chapter could be with the right leader,” said Anderson. “I have a dream for this organization, and my brothers just so happened to believe in the same dream.”

Both leaders said they were inspired to join the fraternity due to its strong sense of camaraderie and professional networking opportunities. 

“Initially, I joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon with the intention of making more friends,” Anderson said. “As a spring transfer, I struggled to find like-minded individuals. That was the case until I met my would-be brothers in the fall of 2023, and the rest is history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hunt, now in his third active semester, described the fraternity as “one of the best decisions I’ve made in college.” He added, “I’ve met lifelong friends and brothers who have supported me through the ups and downs of my college career.”

Strengthening internal operations is a priority for Hunt, who acknowledged communication as a leadership challenge. 

“I’ve found it’s difficult myself to communicate with a large group of people, and make sure everyone in that group is communicating effectively,” he said.

Brotherhood remains at the heart of SAE, with members engaging in bi-weekly events to foster stronger connections. 

“We hold bi-weekly brotherhood events, whereas a chapter, all our members get together and do an activity,” Hunt explained.

New members are guided through the fraternity’s Phoenix Member Education program, which includes weekly classes on the chapter’s history, campus involvement and national bylaws. 

“This is a great chance for newly initiated members to learn about the fraternity, but also gives older members a good refresher on the importance of our fraternity and its history,” Hunt said.

Beyond campus, SAE remains committed to philanthropy, actively supporting Movember, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Children’s Miracle Network and NMDP. 

Initiatives include a candy gram drive on Feb. 11, benefitting Children’s Miracle Network, and a blanket drive for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. 

“One of the biggest projects we have in development right now is our blanket drive, where we’ll be building blankets for the Doddridge County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” Anderson said.

SAE members also volunteer locally. “The service project that usually resonates with the guys the most is going to the local animal shelter and walking dogs,” Anderson said.

Despite common misconceptions about Greek life, SAE leaders emphasize the personal and professional growth that comes with membership. 

“We are much more than the crazy party people that the movies or media portray us as,” Hunt said. “At its core, Greek life is a community dedicated to advancing the development of people.”

For those considering Greek life, Anderson encourages students to take the leap. “It never hurts to try something. All you can do is learn from the experience,” he said.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Alpha Xi Delta member Mychal Cron serves breakfast at the 2024 Strawberry Breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta champions philanthropy for foster youth
81.1% of 53 students polled said they read in their free time.
Marshall students settle in with a good book
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.
Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts
New member of the year, Mika Jones. Picture courtesy of Mika Jones
Greek leaders recognized for outstanding contributions at Marshall University
Greek Life training focuses on safety, inclusivity
Life abroad: Students share their study abroad experiences
More in Greek Life
Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics
Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics
Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs at Marshall University
Three Greek Life organizations suspended over hazing allegations
Bullet casings were found in the driveway of one of the 1400 block houses on Sept. 16. It’s unclear when the casings first appeared.
Bullet casings found on frat row
Greek Life prepares for new members
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last year's breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
More in Staff
Storefront of Now Hear This.
Now Hear This forms essential part of music scene near campus
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office.
Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover
President Donald Trump signing The Laken Riley Act. Photo by AP News
Trump signs the Laken Riley Act, the first legislation of his second term
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal