This newsroom changed my life

After three years of journalism school, I can confidently say I’ve learned a lot, but there’s one concept that sticks out to me: telling both sides of the story.

Telling both sides of a story means giving it all, putting everything on the line and giving both platforms a chance to get their words out – portraying the story in a fair manner.

Although this principle might seem specific to a class or assignment, it can also be applied when I think about the three years I spent with The Parthenon.

It wasn’t perfect. I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the newsroom. Working through deadlines, resolving in-house conflicts and enduring the public’s perception of me and my byline. Understanding that some stories will be learning moments, and some will be of pride. Learning how to work effectively in a room of people I, at first, didn’t know. Grappling with the need to prove myself and stressing over every single detail.

Story continues below advertisement

Growing into the journalist I am today.

During my time, I served in four roles: staff reporter, news editor, managing editor and now, executive editor. Each of these came with their own challenges and victories, but I genuinely enjoyed every one of them in their own way. When I took the job as executive editor in December 2024, I was eager to get started. My plans for the semester were big. I had to discover myself and my leadership style quickly, and I gained confidence in that.

With a high level of honor, I can say this semester massively exceeded those plans. None of this would have been possible without the help of my beloved team and mentors.

Baylee– From the moment we began working together, I knew that your love for writing was something special. Never lose your passion for it. I find myself constantly in awe of your abilities, and I am confident that you will continue to do great things, not only in journalism school, but also as you leave and go out into the world. What a gift you are, my “right hand man.”

Kaitlyn– Your creativity is something to be envious over, and I am frequently. You have an extraordinary ability to take simple words and give them life – an eye for the story. I consider myself lucky to have been beside you as you’ve grown into the journalist and woman you are today. I can’t wait for what’s next!

Scott– Although I may never understand your love for copy-editing, I am exceptionally glad that you have it. I couldn’t have thought up a better person to be our in-house DJ or resident raccoon lover. I applaud your work and your attention to detail, but more specifically, your dedication to not only AP Style, but to our publication and its people.

Nate– I have had the privilege of seeing you in many facets – as a classmate in high school, a director with Student News Live, as a coworker here and ultimately, as a friend. I admire your love for all things sports, and I know you will go far with that passion. You may be an incredible cup stacker, but I’m willing to say you are a far better journalist.

Caden– Thank you for sharing your opinions with us, as well as your love for movies, pop culture and everything “Brat.” From working on top of the recycling bin during Student News Live to fitting the staff box on Page 9 every week, it’s been a fun ride getting to know you. I am looking forward to seeing your bylines as you continue in school and beyond.

Wade– You are one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. The way you care for your coworkers and friends is remarkable and goes beyond expectation. I appreciate all of the moments you gave up to take excellent photos for us. I am confident that I will see your photography work somewhere big one day.

Ella– You grew our social media in outstanding ways, and I applaud your work. Although you may be closer to Canva and the Meta Business Suite than you ever wanted to be, your sense of design and marketing exceeded everyone’s expectations, and I know you will continue to reach above the standard.

The Parthenon staff– I am so lucky to have shared these years with you. I seriously couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to work with. Thank you for embracing my methods, trusting the “visions” and working so hard for the greater good of our publication. I cannot wait to be your biggest cheerleader.

The Parthenon reporters– I am so proud of each and every one of you. You’ve worked under strict deadlines with hard topics and powerful voices to portray. We trusted you with our pages, and you served them well. I hope to see you all continue with The Parthenon, and I can’t wait to watch your progress.

Sandy– Since my freshman year, you have been a consistent stream of encouragement to me and my work. We have shared a lot of laughs, smiles, bits of rage and bittersweet moments in three years. I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to be in this newsroom and have these incredible experiences.

Charlie– You saw my potential before I saw it in myself, and I cannot express the amount of gratitude I have for that. Not only did you teach the class where I found my spark and met some of my greatest friends, but you stuck around for all of the “afters” too. It was an overwhelming privilege to be your student.

Dan– You have been one of my greatest mentors since our GHA class in 2021. I cannot thank you enough for every pep talk, life lesson, advice bit and piece of encouragement. Even though my time in journalism school is over, you will always be special to me, and I will carry your teachings with me forever.

I may never know how I got so lucky to share a space with these people, but I do know one thing: they made me into the person I am today. I am leaving Marshall University with far more than a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

This newsroom truly changed my life, and I hope it changed theirs, too.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].