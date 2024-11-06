Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office once again

DECISION 2024
Baylee Parsons, News Editor
November 6, 2024
Courtesy of Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is now the second president in United States history to win two non-consecutive terms.

Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, The Associated Press confirmed that Trump has been named the 47th President of the United States. Also serving as the 45th, Trump joins former president Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th, on the list of presidents who have been elected for non-successive terms.

Trump’s win of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes pushed him from 267 to 277, securing his electoral college victory. As of 6 a.m., Trump also gained 51% of the popular vote with 71 million votes, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris remained at 47.5% with 66 million votes.

Wisconsin is one of seven swing states in the 2024 election. Along with the Badger State, Trump has also secured North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia. He is projected to win Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, as well.

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.

