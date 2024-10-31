Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Three Greek Life organizations suspended over hazing allegations

Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
October 31, 2024
Courtesy of Marshall University Student Affairs
Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs at Marshall University

Fraternities Alpha Sigma Phi and Alpha Tau Omega and sorority Alpha Xi Delta have received suspension orders following an investigation into alleged hazing. 

The university announced the suspension in an email statement released on Tuesday, Oct. 29. 

“There are two separate incidents,” the statement said. “One involves Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the second incident involves Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.”

Allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse, humiliation and other hazing activities were reported,” the statement went on to say.

The statement also said the university was made aware of the hazing allegations through social media and a student complaint.

Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs, addressed the organizations’ suspension in an email statement released Thursday, Oct. 31.

“This interim suspension will remain in effect until the University completes its investigation,” she said. “All three organizations are temporarily prohibited from engaging as a group in any university activities until the investigation is finalized.”

Students can submit reports of hazing to the university’s advocacy program through the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability at the link here.

“While the investigation continues, please know that Marshall University is committed to connecting our students to the necessary resources and services,” Simms said. “We do not tolerate any form of hazing and take all complaints seriously.”

The university has said no further comments will be made until the hazing investigation is completed.

This is a developing story.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].

