Waller and Davis to lead student government

Connor Waller and Alissa Davis were announced the winners of the 2025-2026 Student Government Association elections Wednesday, April 9, in the Memorial Student Center.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve in this role, and I’m looking forward to seeing what our team can accomplish over the next year,” Waller said.

Waller was previously the vice president to the current SGA president, Brea Belville.

Waller and Davis ran unopposed, securing 343 votes of the 363 cast, or 94.49%. The last time a team ran unopposed for SGA president and vice president was Walker Tatum and Nevaeh Harmon in 2023.

Belville announced the winners.

“We have to make sure our focus is the student,” Waller said in his speech to the surrounding crowd. “We’re very excited to enter this new year with collaborative leadership that is focused on making sure that all student voices are heard and amplified in order to ensure a welcoming Marshall community for all.”

After receiving their win, Waller and Davis announced the senate winners.

Tre Hyre, Michael Borsuk and Myrna Hamilton were elected to represent the Lewis College of Business.

Bailey Dore and Jimmy John Jacob were elected to represent the College of Arts and Media.

Emma Sutherland, Jacob Walker, Erik Cochrane, Abie Jenkins and Maris Lynch were elected to represent the College of Education and Professional Development.

Gwendolyn Cox, JD Ritchie and Indigo Graves were elected from the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

Sydney Barbour, Reagan Clagg, Rose Marion, Gretchen Ude, Luke Brumfield, Bethany Hinkle, Annabella Walls and Haleigh Muncy were elected to represent the College of Liberal Arts.

Kyndall Perry, KalLee Ellis, Maggie White, Victoria Plunkard and David Houston were elected to represent the College of Health Professions.

Caleb Ferguson and Mark Hysell were elected to represent the Honors College.

Lauren Ellison was elected to represent the School of Pharmacy.

Chloe McCarty, Ben McElroy, Piper Cook, Alice Joseph, Madilyn Smith, David McGraw and Isaac Campbell were elected to represent the College of Science.

Piper Cook, Isaac Campbell, Erik Cochrane, Haleigh Muncy, Skylar Elliott, Maggie White, Sydney Barbour and David Haynes ran for senate seats but will withdraw to take their new positions as members of the cabinet. Alexis Johnson, Haley Parather, Anna Holstein, Nina Nugent, Waylon Smith and Ella Bumgardner are also members of the cabinet.

Olivia can be contacted at [email protected].