Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Philadelphia artist talks artistic trajectory at VAC

Jordan Ooten, Student Reporter
November 1, 2024
Photo by Jordan Ooten
Michael DeLuca’s “Stratification” Exhibit

What started off as a tiny white dot on a black background has turned into colorful artwork that catches the eye.

Michael DeLuca, an artist in Philadelphia who uses human figures and bright backgrounds in his work, showed his artistic trajectory in an artist talk at the VAC on Oct. 24.

In the “Stratification” exhibit, the works show cutout faces and features, with the images coming from art history textbooks and historic works. 

DeLuca talked about how he started to become interested in what humans feel on a non-surface level. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Once I started doing this, I noticed that what I was interested in was underlying emotions,” he said. “What we see on the surface is not always what’s happening underneath.”

On his usage of historical works in his art, he said, “The work from that show came from vandalizing a lot of work that I loved.”

“I had such a strong connection with those drawings,” he continued, “but I just said, ‘I got to do this’. In my mind, I wasn’t destroying them – but I just had to do it.”

Of his earlier work, DeLuca spoke about how he drew different shapes in a diminished way. 

“I was really interested in the accidents of these edges here,” he said. “Nothing is too clean, too symmetrical, too straight – I was really interested in the offness of some of these here.”

DeLuca also touched upon his processes of reconceptualizing past works. 

“One day, I just started thinking about introducing color, creeping it in a tiny bit, so I started going back into older drawings,” he said. “That became a really big part of my process: recycling and revisiting work. Some of these that I show, I might have three different versions of it where they just keep building and building.”

He also spoke about his interest in artificial intelligent images being used in his art. 

“What I’m interested in, as of yesterday, is AI-generated images, AI people,” he said. “That’s a whole other world that I’ve started exploring: AI and the difference between human and robotic existence. That’s why I’m kind of interested in those.”

DeLuca has created a lot of work in a short amount of time, with some work that he showed being finished two days prior.

When asked about how he stays so disciplined in his work, he said “I think it’s really healthy to keep a practice going. I try to be every day.”

He continued by saying, “I have two little kids too, so that’s helped me be able to be much more efficient.”

He ended the talk by saying, “That’s my purpose in life: it’s to help connect with people through art.”

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Morgan Napier
Former Marshall student highlighted in exhibit at Side Street Creative
Marching Thunder Performing their pregame show in Exhibition
South Point wins marching band competition
University President Brad D. Smith poses in front of a pumpkin designed in his likeness.
Kenova Pumpkin House gears up for 46th anniversary
Liam Payne onstage at one of his sold-out shows
The story of our lives: Liam Payne’s death is the end of an era
International Film Festival free to students
International Film Festival free to students
Becky Borlan
Six artists, one stage: public art highlighted at VAC
More in Galleries
Kataoka's exhibit
Houston artist blends mythology and environmental concerns in new exhibit
Visual Arts Center
Art exhibit by Marshall faculty to examine environmental issues
"Impact of Exchange" Exhibit
U.S. exchange alumni spotlighted in global photo exhibit
ByProduct Studios exhibit
ByProduct Studios exhibit in Birke Art Gallery explores domesticity
"Stratification" by DeLuca
VAC to present Michael DeLuca exhibit
Art on display in the Visual Arts Center
The VAC turns 10
More in Reporters
Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE
Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE
Candidates race to rally voters in final week
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Jim’s is located on 5th Ave. in Huntington. Vicki Dunn-Marshall, the resturant’s new owner (left) and Sabrina Donahue-Moore, head of marketing (right) pose in their Marshall-adjacent uniforms.
Huntington Hotspots: Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti
Tijah Bumgarner
Video production professor to unveil feature film
Allison Carey
English professor to highlight LGBTQ writers in new book
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal