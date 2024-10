The Visual Arts Center will be showing a new exhibit featuring Marshall fibers professor Miyuki Akai Cook and Houston-based artist Masumi Kataoka.

The exhibit is described to be, according to the press release, “a look as traditional craft techniques transcend into fine arts.”

Of the exhibit, Cook said she wants to appeal to a family audience.

“My message is to reveal valuable animals that are disappearing from Earth because of environmental issues and poaching by transforming them into monster-like creatures – creating a funny monster appearance that can bring children’s curiosity, and it can be a conversation starter,” she said.

Cook’s work mainly emphasizes children’s future.

In her Marshall bio, she said, “My work focuses on balance and dilemma caught between human society with all mechanical development and human as a part of nature.”

The exhibit will be shown from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7 in the Birke Art Gallery on the first floor of the Visual Arts Center. It will begin with an electroforming workshop for students at 9 a.m. followed by an artist talk with Kataoka at 5 p.m. It will also have an opening reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

