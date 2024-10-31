Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE

Marshall Women’s Basketball kicked off their championship defending season against the University of Pikeville in a Fans First game Sunday, Oct. 27.

The team squeezed out a win in their first contest and started the season on a good note. Prior to the game, the team was more than ready to show the world and Marshall fans what they have been building in the offseason.

“I’m really excited to just get things started,” junior forward Meredith Maier said. “We’ve been putting in the work and trying to learn coach Fulks’ system, which I think we have adapted to really well, so I’m eager to be able to use it on the court against competition.”

This year, the team features a slew of new players, and the returning championship winning players lead the way for their new teammates.

“It’s hard to compare last year with this year because so much has changed, but I would say our returners learned how to win,” Maier said. “We now understand what it takes to bring home a championship and try to implement that into everything we do.”

The team celebrated its Sun Belt Conference championship during the offseason, but it did not become complacent and worked hard in the summer to improve and gel as a team.

“I feel like since the summer, our team chemistry has gotten a lot better – and our understanding of the playing system, so that will be huge for us as we go on in the season,” junior guard Peyton Ilderton said.

Peyton also talked about how the team had been waiting to play someone other than each other, and they all had some extra motivation going into the opening game.

“We got ranked preseason at six, so we want to prove others wrong,” Ilderton said.

The excitement from the team and the chemistry they built in the offseason proved to be too much for the Bears as the Herd gained a lead early and never gave it back with a final score of 87-77.

Even though the team was able to start off with a win, that is not the overarching goal the team has for a season, and it is working to defend its championship this year.

“The goal is always the same, and right now, it’s to compete everyday and, in the end, win another championship,” Ilderton said.

The Herd will look to continue to improve and showcase their hard work in the offseason away against the University of Toledo on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tariq Montgomery can be contacted at [email protected].