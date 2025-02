The Marshall University women’s basketball team extended their win streak to three games with a 73-65 win over conference foe ULM on Wednesday, Feb 26. Senior guard Madison Kellione led the Herd with 16 points. She now has 1500 points scored in her career and will be honored before senior night against Georgia State on Friday, Feb 28.

