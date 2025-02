Behind a game-high 29 points from senior Aislynn Hayes, the Marshall University women’s basketball team avenged a previous loss to conference foe Old Dominion University on Thursday, Feb 13. Regulation ended in a 68-68 tie, and the Herd was able to hold The Monarchs to just two points en route to a 73-70 overtime victory. Up next, the Herd faces Coastal Carolina University at home on Saturday, Feb 15.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

Gallery • 179 Photos Wade Sullivan Every photo in this gallery was taken by Wade Sullivan