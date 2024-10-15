World Mental Health Day reminders

Oct. 10 was World Mental Health Day, and Marshall students have access to myriad resources through the university.

Marshall University offers counseling and psychological services through the Counseling Center in Prichard Hall or the Psychology Clinic in Harris Hall.

All services are free to full-time Marshall students and are completely confidential.

Additionally, Marshall Health offers psychiatry and counseling services.

Students can be referred to these services through Student Health. Student Health is located on the second floor of Cabell Huntington Hospital and is open Monday through Friday from 8-11 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m.

Appointments are available; however, walk-ins are also welcome. Students taking six or more credit hours are eligible for all services with no visit fee, while students with less pay $20 per visit.

Mental and social health are just as important as physical health. Marshall University offers numerous opportunities to engage in social activities on campus.

Clubs and organizations can be found by visiting HerdLink for all Marshall student organizations. One organization to consider specifically is the Campus Activities Board, which offers educational and social events for full-time students to participate in. The CAB also encourages students to become members and help plan events.

The Recreation Center offers classes and intramural sports. Additionally, staying physically active is proven to improve mental health.

Housing and Residence Life creates monthly in-hall programming for residents and non-residents. Check with a resident adviser or resident director for upcoming events.

Those experiencing a mental health emergency can also call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Maggie Gibbs can be contacted at [email protected].