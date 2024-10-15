Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

World Mental Health Day reminders

Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Courtesy of the Mental Health Foundation

Oct. 10 was World Mental Health Day, and Marshall students have access to myriad resources through the university.

Marshall University offers counseling and psychological services through the Counseling Center in Prichard Hall or the Psychology Clinic in Harris Hall.

All services are free to full-time Marshall students and are completely confidential.

Additionally, Marshall Health offers psychiatry and counseling services.

Story continues below advertisement

Students can be referred to these services through Student Health. Student Health is located on the second floor of Cabell Huntington Hospital and is open Monday through Friday from 8-11 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m.

Appointments are available; however, walk-ins are also welcome. Students taking six or more credit hours are eligible for all services with no visit fee, while students with less pay $20 per visit.

Mental and social health are just as important as physical health. Marshall University offers numerous opportunities to engage in social activities on campus.

Clubs and organizations can be found by visiting HerdLink for all Marshall student organizations. One organization to consider specifically is the Campus Activities Board, which offers educational and social events for full-time students to participate in. The CAB also encourages students to become members and help plan events.

The Recreation Center offers classes and intramural sports. Additionally, staying physically active is proven to improve mental health.

Housing and Residence Life creates monthly in-hall programming for residents and non-residents. Check with a resident adviser or resident director for upcoming events.

Those experiencing a mental health emergency can also call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Maggie Gibbs can be contacted at [email protected].

Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Salsa Under the Stars Gallery
Zion Dailey is a junior at Marshall.
Zion Dailey crowned as Miss Captivating 2024
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Huntington shows out for Homecoming Parade
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
Bison Bites is located in the Towers Marketplace.
The Den undergoes 'Bison Bites' rebranding
Attendants from left to right: Waylon Smith, Jaxon Smith, Haley Prather, Rimsha Kingson, Bethany Jarrell, Kylie Fisher, Skylar Elliott and Dylan Ellison.
Homecoming court plans to aid NC in hurricane relief
More in NEWS
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
The Tsubasacon logo
Tsubasacon returns to Charleston for 21st year
Glenn Elliott, the Democrat West Virginia Senate candidate
Democratic Senate candidate comes to Marshall
The vice presidential debate took place in New York City, NY.
Gun violence, economy among vice presidential debate topics
Billy and Michelle on their trip to Paris.
Couples on Campus: Billy & Michelle Biggs
Students will have Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 off.
Midterm break makes its debut
More in Reporters
Carter Sickels is the author of "The Evening Hour" and "The Prettiest Star."
Award-winning author to bring LGBTQ narratives to Appalachia
Chef Izzy, program director and head chef of Huntington's Kitchen assembling her pumpkin at a previous competition
Pumpkin carving contest to keep children’s spaces accessible in Huntington
Kataoka's exhibit
Houston artist blends mythology and environmental concerns in new exhibit
Joao Roberto celebrates with his teammates following his goal in the final moments to tie the game.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Dukes
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Marshall is a Voter Friendly Campus.
Absentee voting begins for 2024 election
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal