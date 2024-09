As cold and flu season approaches, it’s essential for students to know free healthcare services are available at Marshall Health’s Student Health Clinic at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Student Health is open Monday-Friday from 8-11 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. Appointments are available; however, walk-ins are also welcome.

The clinic diagnoses and treats common illnesses and minor injuries such as coughs, colds, the flu, sore throats, ear infections, migraines, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, minor allergic reactions and sprains. Certain lab tests, such as complete blood count or STD testing, as well as X-rays and allergy shots, are included at no additional cost.

The clinic also offers routine, non-surgical procedures. Specialist referrals and dental care can be arranged if needed, and discounted medications, dental care and primary care for students are available. For those who prefer a female provider, one is available in the mornings from 8-11 a.m.

Full-time students are eligible for all services with no visit fee, while part-time students pay $20 per visit. Students are encouraged to bring proof of insurance for possible non-covered charges if they have it; however, it’s not required.

Medications prescribed through the clinic’s formulary are available for $5 or less, and the Marshall Pharmacy, located at the Marshall University Medical Center and open 365 days a year, ensures access to these medications. The pharmacy offers a combination COVID-19 and flu test for just $20, a significant saving compared to the $70 price in the clinic.

Please note that visits to specialists or the ER are not covered under Student Health and are only available through the Marshall Health Student Health Clinic. For more affordable urgent care services, the 5th Street Urgent Care Center, also part of Marshall Health, is cheaper than MedExpress.

Visit marshall.edu/studenthealth for details about transportation.