Greek Life Training Focuses on Safety and Inclusivity

A recent training session at the Brad D. Smith Business Building on Saturday, Jan. 25, emphasized the importance of safety, risk management and inclusivity for the Greek Life community.

Alex Roets, the president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter at Marshall, said the session’s purpose was to provide students with tools to access campus resources and develop strategies to address risks.

“Staying on top of new material is very important for the masses of Greek Life in order to maintain a high level of safety,” Roets said.

Greek Life, which represents a significant portion of the university’s student body, is often in the public eye, making these initiatives critical to the community’s reputation.

The training featured various speakers, including Chase Stewart, the assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, who delivered a standout session on risk prevention.

Emilie McNeil, new member of the Panhellenic Council, said Stewart’s session was particularly memorable.

“Risks are everywhere, not only in Greek Life, but in our whole world. Chase’s session taught me the importance of having a game plan,” she said.

McNeil emphasized the relevance of these lessons, as she will be planning events for her chapter and PHC.

She noted the session prepared her to ensure the safety of all attendees and respond effectively to unexpected situations.

Participants also learned about campus resources available to support them during emergencies, such as the Wellness Center and the Title IX Office.

McNeil expressed surprise at how accessible and involved these resources are, stating, “I always knew of places like the Wellness Center and the Title IX Office, but they taught me how they can help and how easy it is to get a hold of them. They truly care for the well-being of all students.”

The training session fostered a sense of unity among Greek Life members, with many attendees recognizing the shared responsibility for maintaining a safe community.

“Even if we have different letters, we’re one big family in Greek Life, where everyone plays a role in protecting each other from harm,” McNeil said.

This sentiment was echoed by Roets, who suggested that the training promotes accountability across all chapters.

“Showing these resources we are accountable and maintaining ourselves in a correct manner helps properly represent Marshall University,” Roets said.

While the training provided valuable insights, Roets also suggested ideas for improvement.

“I think the sessions do wonders for all of Greek Life, but I do think offering other students this opportunity and maybe even making it mandatory for all students would be even more beneficial,” Roets said.

Both Roets and McNeil reflected on how the training will shape their behavior moving forward.

For Roets, the focus on risk management inspired his chapter to develop stronger emergency plans.

“Identifying resources to contact in case of an emergency and being prepared is always the imminent priority, so the need for developing a better and safer risk management plan is our primary goal,” Roets said.

On the other hand, McNeil gained confidence in her ability to intervene in risky situations and advocate for safety within her chapter.

“The training helped me see the importance of standing up for what is right,” she said, adding that these lessons will influence how her chapter holds members accountable.

By equipping members with practical tools and knowledge, Marshall University’s training session reinforced a commitment to safety and inclusivity, helping to build a stronger, more cohesive Greek community.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].






