Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 19, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 18, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
Sarah Davis, News Editor • April 18, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention

Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
April 19, 2024
Walk+For+Hope+Flyer%0A%0ACourtesy+of+Phi+Alpha
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha

The annual Suicide Prevention Walk serves as a reminder that community members are not alone in their most stressful times, said the president of Phi Alpha Honor Society: Sigma MU, Marshall’s social work honors society.

“With it being finals time, we see stress, anxiety and depression increase,” Katie Maynard said, “and we hope to prevent furthering those emotions and supporting individuals who believe suicide is their only relief.”

“We want to show Marshall’s campus and community that they are not alone, and there are people and organizations for support,” she added.

Free and open to all, the seventh annual Walk for Hope will kick off at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the walk, the event will feature personal testimonies and a candlelight ceremony for victims of suicide.

“Like many, I have friends and family members who have mental health problems, completed self-harm, attempted suicide and some completed suicide,” Maynard said. “We hope to give people the opportunity to find additional support whether they are a survivor or a loved one who has experienced loss due to suicide.”

Maynard said Phi Alpha is excited to have a live performance by Flip Lighters Band and to welcome a massage therapist to the event this year.

Professor Paula Rymer, the founder of the event, said she created the Walk for Hope to give attendees the opportunity to talk about suicide comfortably. 

“The first year, we had a really good group that said, ‘Yeah, let’s do something that connects university and community and that can make a difference,’” she said.

Rymer said there will be question, persuade and refer trainers present at the event to help students navigate difficult conversations, including mental health crises.

The event hosts several vendors who provide resources to attendees, as well. This year, Veterans Affairs will table and provide gun locks for students who want them, Rymer said.

“With concealed carry that’s going to happen in July, a lot of students are very anxious about it,” Rymer said, “and so we’re trying to promote safety for those who bring a firearm to school.” 

Overall, Rymer said she hopes the event will make an impact, even if it’s just on one student.

“Maybe we can make a difference and save a life,” she said. “Maybe there’s somebody that’s really struggling on campus that, with the visibility of this walk, they’ll stay one more day.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Advances
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
A trolley used during the 2020 tours
Black History Trolley Tours in Huntington
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last years breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Award-winning writer Crystal Wilkinson will speak as part of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writer Series. The event is sponsored by the Marshall University Department of English.
Former Kentucky Poet-Laureate to Speak as Part of the A.E. Stringer Writers Series
Canellos will visit campus on Thursday, April 11th.
Final Amicus Curiae to Explore Supreme Court Justice's Career
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
Marshalls Last Semester Without Campus Carry
Marshall's Last Semester Without Campus Carry
Marshall First Lady Alys Smith introduced six female journalists for her fourth namesake symposium.
Alys Smith Symposium Features Female Journalists
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
The Morgans visiting New York City.
Couples on Campus: The Morgans
Conference Raises Awareness for Suicide Prevention on Campus
More in Clubs & Organizations
Students gathered on the Memorial Student Center Plaza and Buskirk Field to watch the Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8.
Community Gravitates to Campus for Eclipse
The sixth annual HerdCon took place in the student center and Drinko Library. Photo Courtesy of HerdCon/Abigail Cutlip
HerdCon Draws in Local Creatives
A dog was caught up in the Holi celebration on March 25.
Holi Celebrated on Campus
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Brother Ray preaching among student protesters
Students Protest Preacher Through Chanting, Art and Twerking
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *