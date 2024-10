A collection of photographs from all around the world is highlighted in a new exhibit around Marshall University’s campus.

Titled “Impact of Exchange: Stories from U.S. Exchange Alumni,” the exhibit shows photographs taken by U.S. citizen alumni in their travels all over the globe.

The exhibit description says, “Their photographs will transport you to the home-cooked meals they received, the music and dance festivals they witnessed and the many sunrises and sunsets that they shared.”

Marshall is the first college campus to host the traveling exhibit, and 84,500 visitors have come to see it since its debut in September 2023.

The works shown in the exhibit are from Spain, Morocco, Costa Rica, Taiwan and many others.

The work of Emma Astad, a Fulbright English teaching assistant who worked in Spain, shows the traditions of Spain in a photo of flour-throwing.

“The breadth of human behaviors and emotions are captured, from casual conversation to pure, unabashed joy,” she said. “Oftentimes, we find ourselves living vicariously through the familiar to partake in and connect with the unfamiliar. In this case, to connect with a rich tradition.”

Ava Loudbear, National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship recipient who studied in Taiwan, spoke about hiking in the mountains of Yangmingshan National Park.

“After living in the desert for 12 years, I loved seeing all the green,” she said. “This was a great break since COVID-19 limited our program activities.”

Loudbear also had a photograph of a family on the streets of Taiwan at night.

In the photo, she said, “When I look at this photo, I feel connected to the people of Taiwan and am reminded of my host family.”

The exhibit is being shown from Old Main to the Memorial Student Center from Sept. 25 through Oct. 18.

The “Impact of Exchange: Stories from U.S. Exchange Alumni” exhibit is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected].