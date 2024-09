An exhibit exploring the emotionality of the human experience is being displayed at the Visual Arts Center until Oct. 24. Titled “Stratification,” Michael DeLuca, the Joan C. Edwards distinguished professor in the arts, uses pastel on paper to “explore the emotional complexities of the human condition,” according to his bio.

“Through my work, I seek to honor these raw, often conflicting emotions by peeling back the layers and uncovering what lies beneath,” he said.

DeLuca also said he wants to reflect human experience through layered materials.

“My aim is to delve deeper than the surface – physically through layered materials, visually through spatial illusions and emotionally through contrasting gestures, colors and patterns that mirror the complexity of the human experience,” he said.

Ian Hagerty, painting professor at the School of Art and Design, said in a press release, “His work is significant not only for its conceptual focus, but also for reminding us that creating art doesn’t require an elaborate studio or expensive materials – just a willingness, sincerity and discipline to engage in the process.”

DeLuca’s work has been shown in various national and international galleries. He is currently represented by and the associate curator of the Art Gazette in London.

The exhibit will conclude with an artist talk on Oct. 24 from 5-6 p.m. and a reception from 6-7:30 p.m.

