Marshall Football will go to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 21.

One player for the Herd, Jalen Slappy, is a native of Columbus and was recruited to the Herd as a part of the 2022 class. This week holds a special and unique opportunity for the third-year player as he heads home.

He has started in eight games for the Herd at offensive line and has been a part of big games before. He was there when the team beat the No. 8 ranked Notre Dame two seasons ago and knows how to prepare for big games.

“Notre Dame was a huge win for our program, and it showed us the blueprint there is to being successful in what some people say are ‘big games,’” Slappy said.

This will be Slappy’s ninth game at guard, and he understands the rare opportunity he has to play in his home town.

“It feels amazing. I wouldn’t say it is a dream come true, but I would have never thought I would be playing against my hometown school. If anything, I thought I would be playing with the team, not against them. I know a lot of players on that team, so it’ll be fun to compete against those guys,” Slappy said.

Growing up, Ohio State had always been a part of his life. However, not in the supportive way you might expect a Columbus native to be.

“Yes, I did in the beginning of my life (like Ohio State,) but my dad turned me into a Michigan fan,” he said. “He hates Ohio State, so I really never cared for them. We literally have a whole Michigan basement and bathroom,” Slappy said.

As Slappy’s recruitment started picking up in high school, he looked to secure a scholarship offer from his hometown team. However, he didn’t end up playing in “The Horseshoe” in the way he first expected.

“I would say I did imagine playing for them just for the city, but once I realize they didn’t want me, it went out the window,” Slappy said.

This season’s game between the two programs is not the first meeting for them. They have met twice before, with Ohio State taking

both games. “Every game is important, and we work to prepare for each game with the same intentionality,” he said. “Week in and week out we prepare for success.”

For Slappy, this game isn’t any bigger than the next one or last one, and the location does not affect his preparation or attitude.

“I don’t think there’s any anxiety because it is home. There might be a little bit, but not much because I know or played a lot of pee-wee football with these guys,” Slappy said.

Tariq Montgomery can be contacted at [email protected].