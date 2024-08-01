Orientation+Begins+for+New+Med+School+Class

The newest students from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine were brought onto campus on July 24, to begin their orientation and prepare for their official start of classes.

82 students make up the class of 2028, and they will spend the next four years working towards becoming physicians. The first two years of their studies will focus on the language of medicine taught through an integrated core curriculum. After that, the students will start caring for patients during their third and fourth years.

Students in the new class come from 35 different colleges and universities from around the country. A majority of the students are from West Virginia, and 89% were science majors. One-tenth of the students are entering the program with graduate degrees, and a little over 10% are a part of Marshall’s BS/MD program.

The White Coat Ceremony on July 26 served as the rite of passage into the med school for the new class. The event ceremony began in 1996 and is meant to instill the values of the school into the new students.