NEWS
Orientation Begins for New Med School Class
Orientation Begins for New Med School Class
Evan Green, Executive Editor • August 1, 2024
SPORTS
The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next seasons opening game.
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • July 16, 2024
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
ARTS
Frostop’s menu features a variety of classic American items such as pork BBQ and hot dogs.
Huntington Hotspots: Frostop
Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter • July 24, 2024

The façade of Frostop Drive-In on Hal Greer Boulevard is one of Huntington’s iconic locations and, for many, synonymous with “Root Beer.”  Established...

Orientation Begins for New Med School Class

Evan Green, Executive Editor
August 1, 2024
Photo courtesy of Marshall University News

The newest students from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine were brought onto campus on July 24, to begin their orientation and prepare for their official start of classes.

82 students make up the class of 2028, and they will spend the next four years working towards becoming physicians. The first two years of their studies will focus on the language of medicine taught through an integrated core curriculum. After that, the students will start caring for patients during their third and fourth years. 

Students in the new class come from 35 different colleges and universities from around the country. A majority of the students are from West Virginia, and 89% were science majors. One-tenth of the students are entering the program with graduate degrees, and a little over 10% are a part of Marshall’s BS/MD program. 

The White Coat Ceremony on July 26 served as the rite of passage into the med school for the new class. The event ceremony began in 1996 and is meant to instill the values of the school into the new students. 

