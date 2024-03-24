Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Students Somewhat Satisfied with Marshall Dining
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • March 22, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Ben Cower, Student Reporter • March 21, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
SGA Senator Hayleigh Slater
SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 24, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
March 24, 2024
SGA+Senator+Hayleigh+Slater
Courtesy of Hayleigh Slater
SGA Senator Hayleigh Slater

In a world where college students struggle to find time amidst their demanding day-to-day schedules, alleviating a bit of that stress and helping students find balance is a primary concern for the Student Government Association, one senator said. 

Hayleigh Slater, SGA senator at-large,  proposed a resolution regarding developing a laundry management app in order to assist students by making the task of a laundry less stressful.

“I’ve lived in both the freshman dorms and towers, and I’ve seen issues in both buildings,” Slater said. “People would leave their laundry, and it would lead to people not getting along.” 

Blayde Pinnell, a resident of Marshall housing, said he too has witnessed issues with laundry and has concerns regarding the current laundry situation at the university. 

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s always this fear of leaving my clothes unattended,” Pinnell said. “Someone could take them or leave them on the floor.” 

Pinnell went on to say students have to go the extra mile in scheduling their day around doing laundry in order for their laundry to stay safe. 

“If you have classes, you can’t do your laundry before class because someone will take your clothes out and possibly throw them on the ground, soaking wet,” Pinnell said. 

Slater said she hopes this resolution will eliminate the issue and ease the minds of residents of Marshall’s housing. 

“The app would allow users to see what washers and dryers were being utilized,” Slater said. “You wouldn’t be able to see the names of those using them.” 

Slater went on to say her main goal is to make time management a bit easier for students across the university. 

“Overall it helps students save time,” Slater said. “Students work and go to class, and it’s hard for people to manage their time and do what they need to do.” 

Meanwhile, Brea Hatten, senator at-large, proposed a resolution to implement a test for first-year students to help them find opportunities within clubs and organizations on campus. 

SGA Senator Brea Hatten (Courtesy of Brea Hatten)

“College can be a stressful time for people trying to manage everything,” Hatten said. “Trying to balance classes, a new schedule and environment can sometimes lead to putting making friends on the backburner.”

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Brother Ray preaching among student protesters
Students Protest Preacher Through Chanting, Art and Twerking
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Food
Project Hopes Protects Vulnerable
Crossword Answers March 3
Cody Lumpkin and Jill Treftz pose with their assortment of feline companions. Courtesy of Jill Treftz
Couples on Campus: Jill Treftz and Cody Lumpkin
More in Reporters
The AIDS Memorial Quilt created for AIDS Awareness Week
Marshall Remembers AIDS Victims
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Nate Martin tallied his 16th double-double in the final game of the season.
JMU Ends Herd’s Tournament Hopes
The Vallejos posing on campus at Marshall University.
Campus Couples: Courtney and Phillip Vallejo
A sketch of Marco, Marshalls mascot
Marco: Bison, Myth, Legend
The university held its first town hall on campus carry Tuesday, March 12.
Embracing Change: Marshall’s Plan to Prepare for Campus Carry
More in SGA
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
Prominent officials and professors from Marshall stand inside the Capitol Building.
Marshall Thunders to the Capitol
Student Body Vice President Callia Yang
Student Government Unveils Upcoming Changes
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Students, faculty and community members lined 5th Avenue for the annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 29.
Video Games and Royalty Featured at Homecoming Parade
Marco dressed as Mario for Party on the Plaza
Party on the Plaza Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *