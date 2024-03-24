SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time

In a world where college students struggle to find time amidst their demanding day-to-day schedules, alleviating a bit of that stress and helping students find balance is a primary concern for the Student Government Association, one senator said.

Hayleigh Slater, SGA senator at-large, proposed a resolution regarding developing a laundry management app in order to assist students by making the task of a laundry less stressful.

“I’ve lived in both the freshman dorms and towers, and I’ve seen issues in both buildings,” Slater said. “People would leave their laundry, and it would lead to people not getting along.”

Blayde Pinnell, a resident of Marshall housing, said he too has witnessed issues with laundry and has concerns regarding the current laundry situation at the university.

“There’s always this fear of leaving my clothes unattended,” Pinnell said. “Someone could take them or leave them on the floor.”

Pinnell went on to say students have to go the extra mile in scheduling their day around doing laundry in order for their laundry to stay safe.

“If you have classes, you can’t do your laundry before class because someone will take your clothes out and possibly throw them on the ground, soaking wet,” Pinnell said.

Slater said she hopes this resolution will eliminate the issue and ease the minds of residents of Marshall’s housing.

“The app would allow users to see what washers and dryers were being utilized,” Slater said. “You wouldn’t be able to see the names of those using them.”

Slater went on to say her main goal is to make time management a bit easier for students across the university.

“Overall it helps students save time,” Slater said. “Students work and go to class, and it’s hard for people to manage their time and do what they need to do.”

Meanwhile, Brea Hatten, senator at-large, proposed a resolution to implement a test for first-year students to help them find opportunities within clubs and organizations on campus.

“College can be a stressful time for people trying to manage everything,” Hatten said. “Trying to balance classes, a new schedule and environment can sometimes lead to putting making friends on the backburner.”