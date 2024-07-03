Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Huntington Hotspots: Huntington’s Kitchen

Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter
July 3, 2024
Maggie Gibbs
Huntington’s Kitchen is rebranding with the idea that the heart of the home is the kitchen.

At Huntington’s Kitchen, chef Isabel Cross is crafting a unique, multidimensional hub: a community resource, event space and a center for healthier living. Her passion for cooking is the driving force behind everything she does, making Huntington’s Kitchen a one-of-a-kind establishment. 

“I’ve always said the heart of the home is the kitchen,” Cross said. 

Huntington’s Kitchen is a story of community and collaboration. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Cross moved to Huntington in 2001 after completing culinary school. She started working at local restaurants before she opened 21 at the Frederick with her husband, restaurateur Mark Cross. Concurrently, Cross worked at Mountwest Community and Technical College, where she taught culinary arts for 18 years and first came into contact with Huntington’s Kitchen.

 In 2010, chef Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution began, and Huntington was at the center of the television series. Cross’ students helped Oliver cook, and two would go on to work for his company. So, when Huntington’s Kitchen contacted her, offering for her to take over and revitalize this unutilized resource, Cross was nervous but eager to begin the Food Revolution 2.0, with the community at the heart of it all. 

“It’s kind of full circle in a way,” she explained.

Thus, Huntington’s Kitchen is rebranding with the idea that the heart of a home is the kitchen. 

Cross serves as the program director and head chef at Huntington’s Kitchen. She is dedicated to elevating the kitchen’s reputation as a multidimensional hub for cooking, community and wellness. 

Cross is enhancing educational and outreach programs for diverse groups to promote community health by preventing and reducing diet-related diseases through healthy food and cooking education. They offer free classes for the community and the ability to rent out event space. Events include Kids’ Camp, Dinner with a Doctor, Senior Focus and Cooking with Diabetes.

The owner, Isabel Cross, is passionate about making the kitchen an one-of-a-kind establishment. (Photo courtesy of The Herald Dispatch)

Additionally, the kitchen is partnering with Brown Dog Yoga for a free six-week program. The program will include yoga classes, cooking demonstrations and nutrition workshops. When creating recipes, Cross’ goal is always “healthy but fun.” She draws inspiration from many cookbooks, Pinterest and her childhood.

Looking ahead, Cross is committed to the mission of Huntington’s Kitchen. She plans to continue offering free classes to educate people on how to eat healthy, improve their lives and stay active. The kitchen’s dedication to education is a driving force, ensuring that it remains a valuable resource for the community. 

“I want to give it an update and a facelift. I love art, and I want this space to be full of it,”Cross said. She is requesting that any local artists, especially Marshall students, contact her through the Huntington’s Kitchen website if they are interested in having their art displayed in the space.

Marshall students can also get involved by visiting their website and signing up for classes or by taking Mike McCarthy’s Honors wine seminar, which will be held weekly at Huntington’s Kitchen. Classes are constantly changing, so keep updated by visiting the website, Instagram or Facebook. 

