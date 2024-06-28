Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The four former football players called Tuscaloosa home.
Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 28, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Grassie and Beals Contracts Extended
Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor • June 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 24, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location

Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
June 28, 2024
The+four+former+football+players+called+Tuscaloosa+home.
Courtesy of the Tuscaloosa Thread
The four former football players called Tuscaloosa home.

The choice of location of an Alabama monument that would honor four players who died in the 1970 plane crash is being criticized by those closest to the tragedy. 

Tuscaloosa natives Joe Hood, Larry Sanders, Robert VanHorn and Fred Wilson were a part of the 75 killed in the Marshall University crash. On Tuesday, June 11, their hometown’s city council proposed to build a monument at the newest YMCA facility.

The community of Tuscaloosa was originally going to see the monument built at the Benjamin Barnes YMCA facility, which is currently under construction. However, the approval from city council members to move forward with the project on Tuesday, June 18, was not matched by everyone.

Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims

The next day, family members of the honorees spoke up about their disappointment in the city’s chosen location. They are pushing for a more visible spot or beside the football field the boys grew up playing on. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like there’s not enough traffic that way by the Y site, and this is like pushing them back, back in history, back down the field because that’s way out there,” VanHorn’s sister Emma Hardy told the Tuscaloosa Thread. “If we bring it closer in, we’ll get more people to see that statue, look at it, and bring back history again for the people that don’t know: the children and younger generations.”

City Councilwoman Raevan Howard addressed the conflicting opinions about the upcoming monument. She said many factors led to the placement, and it was thoughtfully considered.

“Hundreds of children will visit the YMCA on a weekly basis, and the statue will serve as an inspiration for our children that role models can come from their city and not just from social media or TV,” she said. “All the team members participated in sports activities at the YMCA. This location will allow easy and safe access to the statue because there will be two public institutions side-by-side. It will have daily maintenance and oversight from the YMCA team plus regular care and attention from the city.”

Despite this, the families’ reasoning behind their opposing opinion remains: honoring their loved ones as they see fit. Daphne Wilson, niece of Freddie Wilson, said if more patience means they will get a better location, it’s worth it. After all, she said, they are used to it.

“It’s not about the grant, it’s not about the money, it’s about a heritage we have to honor because those are our little ones,” Wilson said. “This happened in 1970. Our families have waited 54 years, so if we have to continue to wait, that’s okay.” 

Families also expressed their dislike of the sketch, saying it did not display their loved ones with enough detail.

For now, Howard said all involved have agreed to continue moving forward with the monument, but the displeased are planning to speak at next week’s council meeting.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Grassie and Beals Contracts Extended
Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims
Harmeyer won for the 13th night in a row Friday, June 14.
"They’re Wrong," Jeopardy! Champion Says of Appalachian Stereotypes
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies
The image depicts the new cyber security building, which is set to open in 2026.
Cyber Security Institute to Advance University
Eng will start the position in July.
Ben Eng Chosen as Interim Dean for School of Business
More in SPOTLIGHT
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Shawn Schulenberg and his husband Ariel Barcenas co-own Nomada Bakery.
Huntington Hotspots: Nomada Bakery
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps performing at the Whizzbangers Ball.
School of Music Alumni Return Home to Headline Festival
The freshman dorms will welcome new students this upcoming August.
Keeping Your Dorm Clean
Jamie Sloane and Jimmy Hobbs own the Sloane Square Gallery in Huntington.
Huntington Hotspots: Sloane Square Gallery
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
More in Staff
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Chris Gardner gave the keynote at the Spring 2024 Commencement.
Class of 2024 Graduates With ‘Permission to Dream’
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *