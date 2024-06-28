Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location

The choice of location of an Alabama monument that would honor four players who died in the 1970 plane crash is being criticized by those closest to the tragedy.

Tuscaloosa natives Joe Hood, Larry Sanders, Robert VanHorn and Fred Wilson were a part of the 75 killed in the Marshall University crash. On Tuesday, June 11, their hometown’s city council proposed to build a monument at the newest YMCA facility.

The community of Tuscaloosa was originally going to see the monument built at the Benjamin Barnes YMCA facility, which is currently under construction. However, the approval from city council members to move forward with the project on Tuesday, June 18, was not matched by everyone.

The next day, family members of the honorees spoke up about their disappointment in the city’s chosen location. They are pushing for a more visible spot or beside the football field the boys grew up playing on.

“I feel like there’s not enough traffic that way by the Y site, and this is like pushing them back, back in history, back down the field because that’s way out there,” VanHorn’s sister Emma Hardy told the Tuscaloosa Thread. “If we bring it closer in, we’ll get more people to see that statue, look at it, and bring back history again for the people that don’t know: the children and younger generations.”

City Councilwoman Raevan Howard addressed the conflicting opinions about the upcoming monument. She said many factors led to the placement, and it was thoughtfully considered.

“Hundreds of children will visit the YMCA on a weekly basis, and the statue will serve as an inspiration for our children that role models can come from their city and not just from social media or TV,” she said. “All the team members participated in sports activities at the YMCA. This location will allow easy and safe access to the statue because there will be two public institutions side-by-side. It will have daily maintenance and oversight from the YMCA team plus regular care and attention from the city.”

Despite this, the families’ reasoning behind their opposing opinion remains: honoring their loved ones as they see fit. Daphne Wilson, niece of Freddie Wilson, said if more patience means they will get a better location, it’s worth it. After all, she said, they are used to it.

“It’s not about the grant, it’s not about the money, it’s about a heritage we have to honor because those are our little ones,” Wilson said. “This happened in 1970. Our families have waited 54 years, so if we have to continue to wait, that’s okay.”

Families also expressed their dislike of the sketch, saying it did not display their loved ones with enough detail.

For now, Howard said all involved have agreed to continue moving forward with the monument, but the displeased are planning to speak at next week’s council meeting.