New VAC Exhibit Showcases Local Business

The art students may have dropped their paint and brushes for the summer, but things are getting colorful at the Visual Arts Center with the installation of the New Blenko Now Exhibit.

The New Blenko Now Exhibit, which debuted June 21 and will remain open until Aug. 6, showcases pieces created in the past five years by in-house and guest artists for Blenko Glass Company in Milton, West Virginia.

“The New Blenko Now Exhibit features pieces designed after 2020, which was the year that we lost our last formal designers,” Blenko Creative Director James Arnett said. “So we have been making new glass, creating new glass and new designs since then.”

The exhibit, which is located in the Birke Art Gallery, contains previous West Virginia Day pieces, limited space-themed pieces from Blenko’s “Year of New Space Age Design” and unlimited colorful pieces which are available for purchase online.

Although the gallery provides a space for Blenko to conduct business in Huntington, the VAC’s Gallery Director, Courtney Chapman, said the collaboration between the company and Marshall extends beyond business.

“Because of the proximity between Marshall and Blenko, I think it’s an important relationship to foster for our students,” Chapman said. “Hopefully there could be a relationship later where our students can visit there, have workshops or, maybe even after they graduate, apprentice there.”

Having worked for Blenko herself after graduating from Marshall’s School of Art and Design, Chapman said, “It’s an art-minded organization that has such a historical place in our state and region. It’s a really good fit for people who plan to stay around.”

Arnett said bringing Blenko to Marshall was a “no brainer.”

“We’ve been working with Marshall’s Advance Manufacturing Center for at least the year I’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve built a really close working relationship with them, so it made all sorts of sense to reach out to the art department here, as well.”

In working with Chapman at the VAC, Arnett said he has coordinated some student internships and is working to incorporate more student ideas in the company’s art.

As a Milton native, Chapman said she hopes to see more visitors at Blenko Glass Company due to Marshall hosting the exhibit.

“I can imagine people in our area not being familiar with Blenko,” she said, “but maybe this will give a better insight of what Blenko is now in terms of being more inclusive, having some young blood in there but also still honoring the tradition of glassblowing and those who have been at the company for ages.”

The New Blenko Now Exhibit is open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of university holidays.