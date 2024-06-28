Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The four former football players called Tuscaloosa home.
Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 28, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Grassie and Beals Contracts Extended
Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor • June 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 24, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

New VAC Exhibit Showcases Local Business

Baylee Parsons, News Editor
June 28, 2024
The+exhibit+displays+art+from+Blenko+Glass+Company%2C+an+artisan+business+in+the+Tri-State+area.+
Courtesy of Ryan Fischer
The exhibit displays art from Blenko Glass Company, an artisan business in the Tri-State area.

The art students may have dropped their paint and brushes for the summer, but things are getting colorful at the Visual Arts Center with the installation of the New Blenko Now Exhibit. 

The New Blenko Now Exhibit, which debuted June 21 and will remain open until Aug. 6, showcases pieces created in the past five years by in-house and guest artists for Blenko Glass Company in Milton, West Virginia.

“The New Blenko Now Exhibit features pieces designed after 2020, which was the year that we lost our last formal designers,” Blenko Creative Director James Arnett said. “So we have been making new glass, creating new glass and new designs since then.”

The exhibit, which is located in the Birke Art Gallery, contains previous West Virginia Day pieces, limited space-themed pieces from Blenko’s “Year of New Space Age Design” and unlimited colorful pieces which are available for purchase online.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the gallery provides a space for Blenko to conduct business in Huntington, the VAC’s Gallery Director, Courtney Chapman, said the collaboration between the company and Marshall extends beyond business.

“Because of the proximity between Marshall and Blenko, I think it’s an important relationship to foster for our students,” Chapman said. “Hopefully there could be a relationship later where our students can visit there, have workshops or, maybe even after they graduate, apprentice there.”

Having worked for Blenko herself after graduating from Marshall’s School of Art and Design, Chapman said, “It’s an art-minded organization that has such a historical place in our state and region. It’s a really good fit for people who plan to stay around.”

Arnett said bringing Blenko to Marshall was a “no brainer.”

“We’ve been working with Marshall’s Advance Manufacturing Center for at least the year I’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve built a really close working relationship with them, so it made all sorts of sense to reach out to the art department here, as well.”

In working with Chapman at the VAC, Arnett said he has coordinated some student internships and is working to incorporate more student ideas in the company’s art.

As a Milton native, Chapman said she hopes to see more visitors at Blenko Glass Company due to Marshall hosting the exhibit.

“I can imagine people in our area not being familiar with Blenko,” she said, “but maybe this will give a better insight of what Blenko is now in terms of being more inclusive, having some young blood in there but also still honoring the tradition of glassblowing and those who have been at the company for ages.”

The New Blenko Now Exhibit is open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of university holidays. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Shawn Schulenberg and his husband Ariel Barcenas co-own Nomada Bakery.
Huntington Hotspots: Nomada Bakery
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps performing at the Whizzbangers Ball.
School of Music Alumni Return Home to Headline Festival
Jamie Sloane and Jimmy Hobbs own the Sloane Square Gallery in Huntington.
Huntington Hotspots: Sloane Square Gallery
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
More in Galleries
The AIDS Memorial Quilt created for AIDS Awareness Week
Marshall Remembers AIDS Victims
Alexander Vance took inspiration from Black artist Kehinde Wiley for his winning poster.
Black History Month Poster Competition Celebrates African Americans and the Arts
Graci Davis with her work titled “Preserve Your History.”
Appalachian Identity Explored in Art Exhibit
Beth Livensperger’s art is displayed in the VAC Jan. 18 to Feb. 22.
Artist Beth Livensperger Discusses Her Process
“The Best Medicine” by Amy Pabst
Fiber Arts Major Wins National Juried Exhibition
The front of the showcard for the exhibition Piercing Lights, Silent Shadows
School of Art and Design Presents 'Piercing Lights, Silent Shadows'
More in SPOTLIGHT
The four former football players called Tuscaloosa home.
Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims
Harmeyer won for the 13th night in a row Friday, June 14.
"They’re Wrong," Jeopardy! Champion Says of Appalachian Stereotypes
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies
The freshman dorms will welcome new students this upcoming August.
Keeping Your Dorm Clean

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *