NEWS
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • April 3, 2024
Jack Cook Field suffered damage from the storm on Tuesday, April 2.
Baseball vs Virginia Tech Postponed
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 3, 2024
The sixth annual HerdCon took place in the student center and Drinko Library. Photo Courtesy of HerdCon/Abigail Cutlip
HerdCon Draws in Local Creatives
Cyd Collins, Student Reporter • April 3, 2024
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
April 3, 2024
Abigail Cutlip
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville

Students gathered as Brea Belville and Connor Waller were announced as the 2024-2025 student body president and vice president on April 3 in the Memorial Student Center. 

In the election, a total of 1,161 students cast their votes, with Belville and Waller securing 722 of them. 

Both Belville and Waller expressed their gratitude for voters and the Marshall student body in a brief speech. 

“I am so excited to hear the numbers,” Belville said. “We were able to reach so many members of the Marshall family and, at the end of the day, that is what matters.”

Likewise, Waller said, “I am speechless at the moment. When I came here, I did not expect to take this trajectory, but I am excited for the future.”

Belville and Waller have an extensive history within SGA, both having been involved since their freshman year. 

“We started as apprentices, then made our way as interim-senators, then both ran exec at the end of our freshman year,” Waller said. 

The new student body president and vice president said their future responsibilities will be distinct from their previous roles. 

Belville said both her and Waller will be responsible for meeting and working alongside administration. In addition, Belville will be in charge of her cabinet, and Waller will be president of the senate. 

“Together, we will be able to combine the executive side and legislative side to bring our ideas to life,” Belville said. 

The pair said their campaign consisted of connecting with Marshall’s student body.

“That was the most impactful for us,” Belville said, “not just for the campaign but for us as individuals.”

 “It reassured us of the family that Marshall is,” Waller added.

Belville went on to say both her and Waller look forward to meeting with more of Marshall’s students and organizations. 

“We just want to meet with students and learn about their needs,” Belville said. 

Current Student Body President Walker Tatum extended his congratulations to the newly elected Belville-Waller ticket. 

“When I was elected student body president, I broke the streak of six strong women,” Tatum said, “so Brea is bringing that back.”

Most of all, Belville and Waller said they are eagerly anticipating making meaningful transformations on Marshall’s campus.

“We are so excited to start implementing change and to continue working with SGA,” Belville said. 
The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
