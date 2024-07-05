Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Reading is a Hobby Every College Student Should Pick up

Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
July 5, 2024
I know what you are thinking after reading the headline: I hate reading. I have to read for two semesters, let me have my peace.

I know you are thinking that because I used to feel the same way. It wasn’t until this summer that I understood the importance of reading for fun.

As a kid, I read a lot. My mom would often take me to the public library, and we would check out multiple books at a time. I mostly enjoyed the upper-elementary-middle school classics like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Dork Diaries.” My favorite series was “Whatever After,”  which followed a girl who had a magical mirror that transported her to all of the classic fairy tales like ”Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Little Mermaid.” To this day, eight of the books are sitting on my bookshelf.

Once I became a teenager, the love I had for reading diminished. I cannot pinpoint an exact reason, but my guess is a combination of business and a lack of free time. And the same pattern followed me to college: I’m busy, and I don’t have time. I should use any extra second I have to catch up on sleep, perform chores or complete some extra studying. 

While that is likely true for you during the semester, it’s not for summer break. In fact, I have found that summer is the perfect time to get back into the habit of reading for fun.

At the end of the Spring 2024 Semester, I bought myself a Kindle Paperwhite after friends convinced me it would “change my life.” It sounds crazy, but the device kind of did. As of July 1, I have read nine books since the summer break began. Before now, I probably haven’t read nine books consecutively for years. 

I have also discovered that reading compliments other hobbies, tasks and chores in everyday life. Reading, especially with my Kindle, can happen anywhere. It’s not confined to your bed before going to sleep or a rocking chair when it’s raining outside. 

Reading for fun is wildly different than required readings for class or textbook scanning. For one, the books you read for fun are chosen by you; read what you are interested in. Also, class reading often comes chained to a deadline, but when you read for you, there’s no pressure to finish a book quickly. Library book loans can be extended, and you have the freedom to take your time.

That’s why I think reading is a hobby every college student should pick up.

Once you establish the habit, reading will become more and more easy and natural. I am hopeful that I will continue my journey when the Fall 2024 Semester starts because I now see reading as a relaxing escape from everything else going on in my life.

So, pick up that new book you saw on TikTok. Go sign up for a library card. Visit the bookstore. You’ll find a new hobby that can stick with you for a lifetime.

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

