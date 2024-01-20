Student Government Unveils Upcoming Changes

Courtesy of TEDxMarshallU Student Body Vice President Callia Yang

Various on-campus programs will see improvement through the Student Government Association, said members of the SGA on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Student Body Vice President Callia Yang said that the undertaking she was most excited about is her joint venture with Student Body President Walker Tatum in revamping the campus’s food pantry.

Yang said that she and Tatum are working with contractors to expand the space currently housing the food pantry. In addition, the pair plan to move the thrift store near the food pantry in the hopes it acts as a “one-stop shop for students,” Yang said.

Additionally, Yang plans to foster an environment where students can “express their concerns about their education or if they want to make changes,” she said.

“There will be a meeting with Provost Avi Mukherjee on Jan. 23 in 2W16 at 5 p.m. where the provost will listen to student concerns and give feedback,” Yang said.

Michael H. Borsuk, SGA senator for the Lewis College of Business, said that he is looking forward to the SGA’s collaboration with the Marshall University Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

“We are going to work the next several weeks on how SGA and athletics can work together for community collaboration,” Borsuk said.

He also said that this collaboration will allow student-athlete leaders to express their concerns about issues on campus directly with the SGA.

Borsuk went on to say that he is keenly anticipating Marshall Day at the Capitol.

“It’s a good time to represent what is great about our university to the state legislature,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yang said that she is looking forward to the upcoming resolutions the SGA has coming through. For example, a recent resolution included adding a water fountain by the elevator in the student center.

“It’s going to be an exciting time watching these resolutions come to life,” she said.

Correction: This story mistakenly reported which college Michael H. Borsuk represents when it was first uploaded. Borsuk is an SGA senator for the Lewis College of Business.