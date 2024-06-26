Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Grassie and Beals Contracts Extended
Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor • June 24, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 24, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Check won the javelin throw with a distance of 36.26 meters.
Track and Field Trounce James Madison Invitational
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • April 20, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

HELP Director Loves Helping Others

Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
June 26, 2024
Hillary+Adams%2C+director+of+the+Marshall%0AHELP+Center.
Courtesy of Hillary Adams
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.

For the past three years, the director of the Higher Education for Learning Problems Center (HELP Center) has been dedicated to helping students with learning disabilities navigate college and improving the services the program can provide.

Hillary Adams, who has been at Marshall since 2002, said one highlight with what she does is working with and meeting some of the students in the program.

“I’ve loved being able to get to know the college students who come in and out of here,” she said. “I love getting to do interviews with students and getting to know them.”

Before coming to the HELP Center, Adams worked at the College Program for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder for ten years. There, she started as a student support specialist before she moved on to being a career counselor, then she finished her time there serving as the director of the program before moving to where she is today.

Story continues below advertisement

After her predecessor, Debbie Painter, retired from the HELP Center in December of 2021, Adams said she took the role after being asked if she wanted to accept it.

“They reached out to me and they said, ‘Hey, do you have interest?’ and I said absolutely,” she said. “I used to be a graduate assistant here in grad school, and I loved it, so when the invite came, I ran over.”

Since taking on the role of director, Adams said that one of the highlights has been creating the Athletic HELP Program for Student Athletes with Marshall Athletics.

“A big highlight since I started has been creating the Herd Help Program, which is focused on helping student athletes and is a partnership with athletics,” she said.

Life coach Amy Moffat Jones-Burdick, who works with Adams and co-coordinates the Summer Prep Program with her, said that Adams is great to work with.

“She is a remarkable, creative leader; she’s a cheerleader, and we are very lucky to have her as our director,” she said. “She is humble, accommodating, hardworking, and she has a lot of ideas and the ability to implement them in a way that nobody finds offensive.”

Because 40% of HELP Center students are out of state, Adams loves the Summer Prep Program because they “submerge them in West Virginia culture,” which she said is a great introduction to the state and to the program because it is one of the best ones in the country.

Whenever she’s hiring new people to work with the program, Adams said one of the biggest things she looks for is being able to build rapport with their students.

“As much knowledge and understanding as you have within a topic, one of the first things that is going to motivate a student are their connections,” she said. “One of the biggest things I look for is someone that will build rapport and will build a trusting relationship with their students.”

When Adams isn’t working, she said that she loves to play with her three-year-old daughter and running when she can.

For more information on the HELP Program, visit marshall.edu/help.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last years breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Marshalls Last Semester Without Campus Carry
Marshall's Last Semester Without Campus Carry
More in Clubs & Organizations
Students gathered on the Memorial Student Center Plaza and Buskirk Field to watch the Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8.
Community Gravitates to Campus for Eclipse
The sixth annual HerdCon took place in the student center and Drinko Library. Photo Courtesy of HerdCon/Abigail Cutlip
HerdCon Draws in Local Creatives
A dog was caught up in the Holi celebration on March 25.
Holi Celebrated on Campus
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Brother Ray preaching among student protesters
Students Protest Preacher Through Chanting, Art and Twerking
More in Reporters
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
School of Pharmacy 5K Raises Money for Diabetes
Check won the javelin throw with a distance of 36.26 meters.
Track and Field Trounce James Madison Invitational
University Raises Tuition
U.S. Senate Hopeful Visits Huntington
Kaitlyn Fleming
Small Towns Do It Best

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *