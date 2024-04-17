Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 17, 2024
Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 17, 2024
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last years breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • April 17, 2024
Alpha Xi Delta’s Berry Delicious Tradition

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
April 17, 2024
Courtesy of Ashley Bohm
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last year’s breakfast.

Alpha Xi Delta plans to host their 71st annual Strawberry Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the Alpha Xi Delta house. 

The Strawberry Breakfast is a historic tradition and the biggest philanthropy event the sorority puts on, one Alpha Xi Delta member said. 

Livi Shonkwiler, Alpha Xi Delta president, said, “It is for our philanthropy, the Kindly Hearts Initiative, which is an umbrella for our key organizations Foster Club and Stand Up For Kids.” 

Shonkwiler said every bit of the proceeds will go to the sorority’s philanthropic organizations, something Jaylin Harris, Alpha Xi Delta philanthropy vice president, said excites her. 

“We cannot wait to give them a big donation,” Harris said. “We work really hard to make this happen.” 

Harris went on to say members of the sorority start preparation for the breakfast days in advance. 

“We start making the strawberry butter on Sunday,” Harris said. “We have the recipe down to a T.” 

Shonkwiler added, “We get together every day the week of to get everything ready, which is always really fun.”

Planning and arrangement of the annual event provides Alpha Xi Delta members an opportunity to connect as a sisterhood, Harris said. 

“It is a great bonding experience,” Harris said. “We are with each other the whole week, and we really come together.” 

Donning aprons and prepping the breakfast while listening to music ignites a lively atmosphere within the house, Harris added. 

In addition to bonding with current Alpha Xi Delta members, both Harris and Shonkwiler said the breakfast allows current members to connect with previous members, as well. 

“A lot of alumni come back every year, and we love having them,” Harris said. 

Harris went on to say the uniqueness of the Strawberry Breakfast continues to draw in members of the community. 

“There is a lot of history behind it,” Harris said. “Also, who doesn’t like a good breakfast?”

The event will feature strawberry-themed decor as well, Harris said. 

Most of all, Alpha Xi Delta looks forward to aiding their philanthropic organizations, Harris said. The Kindly Hearts Initiative supports teens and children experiencing homelessness and the foster care system, she added. 

“We have gotten letters from our philanthropy in the past thanking us for our donation,” Harris said. “It is very rewarding.” 

The Alpha Xi Delta Strawberry Breakfast platter will feature pink pancakes, sausage, a biscuit, a chocolate covered strawberry and the sorority’s homemade strawberry butter, Shonkwiler said. The breakfast meal will be $8, and tubs of strawberry butter will be $5. 

Tickets are available by reaching out to any member of Alpha Xi Delta, and attendees are allowed to choose between dining in or takeout.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
