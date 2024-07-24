Huntington Hotspots: Frostop

The façade of Frostop Drive-In on Hal Greer Boulevard is one of Huntington’s iconic locations and, for many, synonymous with “Root Beer.”

Established in 1959 by Rupert McGinnis and Bill Warnock, Frostop Drive-In has been a cornerstone of the Huntington community for over six decades. After Rupert’s death in 1980, Marion McGinnis, his wife, took over the business. In 1996, Marilyn Murdock and Bing Murphy assumed ownership and continued the family legacy.

Their childhoods were deeply intertwined with the restaurant; Murdock and Murphy’s responsibilities included washing mugs and wiping tables. Then, Murdock became an educator, and Murphy became a nurse for nearly 20 years before taking over the business.

As a result, they have depended on Larry Turner, the Frostop manager, for nearly 40 years, and Ernie Smith, the assistant manager, as well as other family members and long-term employees who, in some cases, have been with the restaurant for over a decade.

“We’re the owners, but they run this place. The day-to-day is right here with those guys inside,” Murdock said.

While the chain itself has dissolved, Murdock attributes the longevity of this Frostop location to consistency, quality and personability. Many of the “curb girls,” such as Kim Smith, have been there for over a decade, meaning they know their regulars’ orders and cars, fostering a sense of community.

“I think when you have a passion for something, you make it work. I think that goes for owners and employees,” Murdock said.

At Frostop, it’s not just about the root beer and delicious food; they also offer unique merchandise like growlers, mugs and t-shirts, allowing customers to take a piece of their history home.

Visit Frostop to try “Huntington’s Best Root Beer” or consider applying inside to become a part of Huntington’s history.