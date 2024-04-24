Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Chris Gardner
Spring Commencement to Feature Inspiring Speaker
Sarah Davis, News Editor • April 23, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 19, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Ragin’ Cajuns Ravage the Herd

Ben Cower, Student Repoter
April 24, 2024
Griffin+Miller+tallied+four+strikeouts+in+four+innings.
Courtesy of HerdZone
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.

Marshall Baseball’s batting narrowly avoided a contactless catastrophe in Lafayette, Louisiana, after the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns limited the Herd to just one hit during a three loss run over the April 12-14 weekend.

The No. 19 team in the nation offensively stifled the Herd, causing a rough three game series. Across those three games, the Herd only managed one total run and seven total hits – five of those hits and the lone run occurring in the series’ first game against the Sun Belt Conference’s top team.

“It was another tough day for our offense,” Marshall head coach Greg Beals said postgame. “We need to get the swagger back. Preparation is where it’ll come from, and we’ll do that work.”

Marshall was out-hit 9-1 by Louisiana, stranding five runners on base. The Ragin’ Cajuns garnered two runs on its nine hits, stranding nine more runners across the diamond throughout the contest. The only statistical category that Marshall had over Louisiana was in errors, where the Herd committed none, and the Ragin’ Cajuns committed one.

Story continues below advertisement

With the loss, Marshall drops to 5-10 in conference play and 12-22 overall. Louisiana entered and finished the same series atop the Sun Belt’s standings, having garnered a conference record of 14-1 so far this season.

“The pitchers have put us on their shoulders the last several games,” Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs said postgame. “They’re doing an incredible job. Though, we’ve got to execute better offensively.”

Louisiana exits the series with a bullpen ERA of 3.35. That’s nearly a full point lower than Old Dominion, where the Monarchs’ bullpen ERA of 4.33 places it second. 

Marshall’s bullpen possesses a cumulative ERA of 5.14, which places it fifth best in the conference, and it proved relatively effective against the Sun Belt’s third-best team in batting average. After a costly first inning, the Herd contained the Ragin’ Cajuns’ bats, plugging the wound with 7.1 scoreless innings to close out the contest.

“Another strong performance out of our bullpen,” Beals said. “They settled us and gave us a chance to get back in the ball game.”

However, the Herd never had the opportunity to capitalize on that chance. A relentless mound-based pitching attack from Louisiana starter Carson Fluno prohibited Marshall from being able to net a hit until the eighth inning, where AJ Havrilla extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a single hit to second base. 

“That hit was like a train wreck,” Deggs said. “I saw the whole thing coming. Fluno would have stayed out there if he had a shot at a no-hitter because that opportunity only rolls around ever so often.”

Next up for Marshall Baseball is a trip back to Jack Cook Field on Tuesday, April 16, as the Herd faces off versus the Morehead State Eagles, who is 8-12 on the road this season and has only won two of its last six games. 

First pitch is at 6 p.m. for the first contest of a two-day, two-town, two-game series between the Herd and the Eagles that sees game one played in Huntington and game two played across the state border in Morehead, Kentucky, at Allen Field.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
Lyles tallied two strikeouts in the contest.
Bobcats Berate the Herd
The Herd gave up 10 runs in the second inning of the final game.
App State Dismantles the Herd
Jack Cook Field suffered damage from the storm on Tuesday, April 2.
Baseball vs Virginia Tech Postponed
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.
Baseball Falls in Nailbiter
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
More in Reporters
School of Pharmacy 5K Raises Money for Diabetes
Check won the javelin throw with a distance of 36.26 meters.
Track and Field Trounce James Madison Invitational
University Raises Tuition
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last years breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
U.S. Senate Hopeful Visits Huntington
Marshalls Last Semester Without Campus Carry
Marshall's Last Semester Without Campus Carry
More in SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top
Cheer Team Showcases National Routine
Cheer Team Showcases National Routine
Asha Bora previously ran at the Marshall Invitiational in February 2024.
Pair of Victories Highlight Golden Eagle Invitational
Kylee Mastin (left) and Abby Herring (right)
Best Friends in Track Reflect on Their Marshall Careers
Herring is a Parkersburg, West Virginia native.
Herring’s Historical Career Continues

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *