School of Pharmacy 5K Raises Money for Diabetes

The Marshall University School of Pharmacy held its seventh annual Dominate Diabetes 5k at Ritter Park on Saturday, April 13.

The race, which moved from Barboursville this year, was organized by Briana Kilgallin and put together with the American Pharmacists Association as a part of Operation Diabetes.

“We do this event every single year as a part of our Operation Diabetes,” Kilgallin said. “We split the profits between the American Diabetes Association as well as the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.”

According to Kilgallin, the organizations that profits were split between aim to raise awareness about type 1 and type 2 diabetes and to fund research for a cure to juvenile diabetes.

Kilgallin is also the Operation Diabetes chair at Marshall.

This year’s race, held in Ritter Park for the first time, had 19 participants—twice as many as last year according to Kilgallin.

After the race, medals went to the top three male finishers as well as the top three female finishers.

The 10 female racers saw the top three all run under 26 minutes, with the top finisher dipping below the 20 minute mark.

Holly Swann was the first overall finisher, male or female, and won with a time of 19 minutes and 14.6 seconds. She was about five minutes ahead of APHA president Julia Fanelli, who was the second woman to finish with a time of 24 minutes and 53 seconds. Aliana Newman was the third woman to finish with a time of 25 minutes and 46 seconds.

Fanelli earned her position as second woman to finish while also running the race pregnant.

“I’m pregnant, so it felt pretty rough,” she said. “I came out to support and have fun, and I broke a time I could run before being pregnant, so I’m happy about that.”

Fanelli said that she showed up to support Kilgallin, who is a close friend of hers.

Of the 10 male runners, the top three ran similar times to the top women, with all three going faster than 26 minutes and the winner dipping below 20.

Alex Odell was the first man to cross the finish line in 19 minutes and 23.2 seconds and was five minutes ahead of Jeremy McAleer, who was the second man to finish with a time of 24 minutes and 47.2 seconds. Eleven-year-old Will Hopkins was the third of the men to cross the finish line with a time of 25 minutes, 38.9 seconds.

Kilgallin said that anyone who would like to help with future events and learn more about Operation Diabetes and APHA should contact the Marshall University School of Pharmacy for information.