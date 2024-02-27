Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
NEWS
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 28, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 29, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • February 27, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Couples on Campus: The Peckhams

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
February 27, 2024
Rachael+and+Joel+Peckham+are+both+professors+in+the+English+department+at%0AMarshall.
Courtesy of Rachael Peckham
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.

Romantic love finds a home within the literary passions and pursuits of two members of the Marshall English department. 

“Have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in,” Dr. Rachael Peckham, English professor  and author, asked. Playfully, she said, “I play secretary sometimes.”

Dr. Joel Peckham, English professor and author, successfully established a connection due to Rachael’s suggestion–a testament of the pair’s kindred spirits. 

“Rach has a lot of patience,” Joel said. “I knew I needed Rachael to survive.” 

Story continues below advertisement

The pair met during their time at Hope College, Rachael said. 

“I was a bit intimidated by him and his classes,” Rachael said. “Rumor was they were difficult.”

Rachael and Joel’s relationship sparked after Rachael reached out to Joel following a violent car crash. 

“She got my attention,” Joel said. “We developed a relationship from there.” 

The duo married in 2007, a day Joel said was otherworldly due to the lack of pain flare-ups from lingering injuries from the accident. 

“Right before the ceremony, the pain just went away,” Joel said. “It really was just magical.”

Likewise, Rachael said what she remembers most is the overwhelming support the couple received in correlation to attendees at the wedding despite the rampant snowstorm. 

However, not every moment was pure ethereal bliss, Joel said. 

“Rach and I were out for dinner in Athens, and I had cut her a piece of chicken, and it fell in her water glass,” Joel said. “I was not suave.”

Nonetheless, Rachael said she found the incident endearing. 

“He was trying to be nice, so it was like half a chicken breast,” Rachael said. “The water splashed.” 

Beyond that awkwardly amusing date, the pair now lean more towards domestic activities. 

The couple spends their evenings decompressing and watching shows together–for the most  part. 

“I wait for Rach to go to sleep to watch anything fantasy,” Joel said. 

In addition to watching television, Rachael and Joel like to cook and genuinely enjoy each other’s company. 

“We are just generally happy to share the same space,” Rachael said. 

Both Rachael and Joel said marriage presents its occasional challenges and requires work. 

“If you’re lucky, it is the most fulfilling work you can do,” Rachael said. 

One key aspect of a successful marriage is respect, which is especially important in regards to the couple’s work, they said.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Dean Stites talks with students.
COS Students Get to Know New Dean
UKIRK Celebrates Ash Wednesday
Critically Acclaimed Write Cyrus Cassells Visits Marshall
The Japan Club tabled at the Memorial Student Center to get their name out on campus.
Student Organizations Connect With Campus
Victoria Ware
Racial Diversity on Campus is Essential and Should be Celebrated
More in Column
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: W.Va. Legislature Continues Slew of Controversial Bills Despite Opposition
Crossword Answers Feb. 21
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.
Campus Couples: Charlie and Pamela Bowen
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Matthew Schaffer
Hate Crimes are on the Rise at Academic Institutions According to New FBI Report
More in Reporters
The Herd has dropped three consecutive games.
Chanticleers Curb the Herd
Marshall Takes Steps to Revamp FAM
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
Kaitlyn Fleming is a second-year junior at Marshall University double-majoring in multimedia journalism and public relations with a marketing minor. Kaitlyn is from Proctorville, Ohio, and works as a marketing intern for the Marshall Artists Series. She is chapter vice president of PRSSA and hopes to have a career in social media marketing for an entertainment company. Kaitlyn is an avid reader and has always loved writing. Kaitlyn enjoys spending her free time traveling, drinking coffee, with her friends and family, and listening to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *