Final Amicus Curiae to Explore Supreme Court Justice's Career
Final Amicus Curiae to Explore Supreme Court Justice's Career
Sarah Davis, News Editor • April 9, 2024
Cheer Team Showcases National Routine
Cheer Team Showcases National Routine
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • April 9, 2024
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 9, 2024
Couples on Campus: The Morgans

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
April 9, 2024
The+Morgans+visiting+New+York+City.
Courtesy of Brian Morgan
The Morgans visiting New York City.

In the mosaic of life, contrasting individuals can merge together to create a perfect balance, which rings true for two of Marshall’s faculty.

Brian Morgan, the vice president for institutional research and planning and chief data officer, said he and his wife, Jennifer Morgan, assistant registrar-academic services catalog editor, are an opposites attract scenario. 

“I am always early,” Brian said. “I hate to be late, so I’ve learned to tell Jennifer we need to be there five minutes earlier than we actually have to be.” 

Likewise, Jennifer said Brian is a frequent early-riser, where she tends to appreciate a bit more time in the mornings. 

Brian went on to say Jennifer serves as an anchor to him during times of stress. 

“She’s honest and has a grounding ability,” Brian said. “Where I am more high-strung, she brings me back down to earth.” 

While the Morgans said they differ in certain aspects,they have several common interests and activities they enjoy doing together. 

“We both had plans to build our own house,” Jennifer said. “We love DIY and home improvement.” 

The couple went on to say they customized and built their home. 

“We literally built the house,” Brian said. “The kids even had paintbrushes.”

The couple has five children between the two of them, and their kids play a large role in their relationship.

“Some of our first dates were at our kids’ football games or Halloween stores picking out costumes,” Brian said. 

Jennifer went on to say one thing that brings the entire family joy is celebrating Christmas. 

“We decorate with over 30 Christmas trees and themed rooms,” Jennifer said. 

Likewise, Brian said, “I risk life and limb to decorate for Christmas.” 

However, Brian said one Christmas season in particular will always stick out in his memory.

“We were drawing names for secret santa, and my son drew Jenny’s daughter, and he cried and went upstairs,” Brian said. “When I went to check on him, I told him, ‘Do you remember what I said I was going to do, and do you want me to do it right now?’”

Brian went on to say the secret santa meltdown sparked his proposal to Jennifer. 

“I asked her, ‘Are you sure you want to be a part of this forever,’” Brian said. “We went to get Starbucks and McDonald’s at ten o’clock on a school night to celebrate.” 

Beyond valuing Christmas festivities, the pair said they both enjoy traveling. 

“We love New York City and the Outer Banks,” Jennifer said. “We got married on the beach.”

Most of all, Brian said they both enjoy dreaming about the future with each other. 

“There’s not a thing that I don’t like about her,” Brian said. “She’s one of the most well-rounded people; everyone compliments her, and I smile knowing that I see it before everyone.”

Likewise, Jennifer said she admires Brian’s ambition. 

“He will succeed on everything,” Jennifer said. “He has a great work ethic, and he is not afraid to try.” 
The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
