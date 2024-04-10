Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Huntington City Council building
City Council Hears Potential PODA Changes
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • April 10, 2024
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 10, 2024
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 9, 2024
Crossword Answers April 10

The Parthenon
April 10, 2024

Across

2. Elections to declare the president and vice president of this organization were announced this week: SGA

5. A small Ohio community that came together in the aftermath of recent storms: PROCTORVILLE

8. This Marshall couch is Tennessee bound: CALDWELL

9. This ordinance permits locations where alcoholic beverages can be carried in public: PODA

10. Last name of the Marshall’s director of public safety: TERRY

 

Down

1. The Wheeling mayor is looking to replace this Democratic U.S. senator of W.Va.: MANCHIN

3. A A.I. workshop will be held at this location on Friday: ICENTER

4. The university where the final amicus curiae speaker attended law school: COLUMBIA

6. The month in which Campus Carry will take affect: JULY

7. The next one of these solar events will be visible in the U.S. 20 years from now: ECLIPSE

 
