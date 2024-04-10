Crossword Answers April 10

Across
2. Elections to declare the president and vice president of this organization were announced this week: SGA
5. A small Ohio community that came together in the aftermath of recent storms: PROCTORVILLE
8. This Marshall couch is Tennessee bound: CALDWELL
9. This ordinance permits locations where alcoholic beverages can be carried in public: PODA
10. Last name of the Marshall’s director of public safety: TERRY
Down
1. The Wheeling mayor is looking to replace this Democratic U.S. senator of W.Va.: MANCHIN
3. A A.I. workshop will be held at this location on Friday: ICENTER
4. The university where the final amicus curiae speaker attended law school: COLUMBIA
6. The month in which Campus Carry will take affect: JULY
7. The next one of these solar events will be visible in the U.S. 20 years from now: ECLIPSE