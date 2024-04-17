Crossword Answers April 17

Down
- A guided tour where passengers will travel by this to explore the city’s Black history: TROLLEY
- The Alys Smith Symposium celebrated women in this field: JOURNALISM
- School of Art and Design made pottery to raise funds for the food bank at this event: EMPTYBOWLS
- A 5k was held last Saturday to raise money for this disease: DIABETES
Across
- Students will have to pay a little more after a 2.5% raise in this: TUITION
- Jen Markiewicz is a professor of this, who is leaving to join the private sector: CHEMISTRY
- Marshall defeated to our upstate rivals in this sport Wednesday: BASEBALL
- The first name of our beloved, graduating Opinion and Culture Editor: VICTORIA
- The middle name of the Supreme Court justice and topic of the latest Amicus Curiae: MARSHALL
- The last name of the Managing Editor who will be graduating next week: SCHAFFER