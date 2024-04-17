Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 17, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 17, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last years breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • April 17, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Crossword Answers April 17

The Parthenon
April 17, 2024

Down

  1. A guided tour where passengers will travel by this to explore the city’s Black history: TROLLEY
  2. The Alys Smith Symposium celebrated women in this field: JOURNALISM
  3. School of Art and Design made pottery to raise funds for the food bank at this event: EMPTYBOWLS
  4. A 5k was held last Saturday to raise money for this disease: DIABETES

 

Across

  1. Students will have to pay a little more after a 2.5% raise in this: TUITION
  2. Jen Markiewicz is a professor of this, who is leaving to join the private sector: CHEMISTRY
  3. Marshall defeated to our upstate rivals in this sport Wednesday: BASEBALL
  4. The first name of our beloved, graduating Opinion and Culture Editor: VICTORIA
  5. The middle name of the Supreme Court justice and topic of the latest Amicus Curiae: MARSHALL
  6. The last name of the Managing Editor who will be graduating next week: SCHAFFER

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in COLUMN
Greta and Kat Courtesy of Kat Williams
Couples on Campus: Kat Williams and Greta Rensenbrink
BeyondMU: Students Begin Occupation of Administrative Buildings as Divestment Calls Continue
Crossword Answers April 10
The Morgans visiting New York City.
Couples on Campus: The Morgans
Gov. Jim Justice, who faces both personal and business debts, announced his bid for the U.S. Senate for 2024.
BeyondMU: Gov. Jim Justice Faces Millions in Debts and Unpaid Taxes
Crossword Answers April 3
More in Crossword
Crossword Answers March 27
Crossword Answer March 13
Crossword Answers March 3
Crossword Answers Feb. 21
Crossword Answers Feb. 14 (Happy Valentine's Day!)
Crossword Answers Feb. 7

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *