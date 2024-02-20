Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
NEWS
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 21, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
Ella Bumgardner, Staff Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Campus Couples: Charlie and Pamela Bowen

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
February 20, 2024
Charlie+and+Pamela+Bowen+have+been+married+54+years.
Courtesy of Charlie Bowen
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.

Within the hustle and bustle of college campuses, there lies the multi-faceted world of love. Love presents itself in many forms, and it appears to thrive particularly within the confines of Marshall. 

“She’ll have no pickles on the sandwich,” Charlie Bowen, adjunct professor for the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and journalist said. “She hates pickles.” 

The “she” in Charlie’s remark is Pamela Bowen, journalist, lifelong learner and Charlie’s beloved wife of 54 years. 

The couple’s communication transcends Charlie’s knowledge of Pamela’s sandwich preferences–it stems back to the early days of the Bowens’ relationship. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I would host folk parties at my house on Friday nights,” Pamela Bowen said. “It made it easy for Charlie to stay late, and we would talk, play music and sing songs together.” 

The pair’s relationship progressed, but both Pamela and Charlie were bashful and lacked the willingness to muster up the courage and ask the other out, Pamela said. 

Despite being “cripplingly shy,” Pamela said she took charge and called Charlie–explaining she needed clarity on the trajectory of their relationship.

“I said we can continue being friends, or we can take this to another level,” Pamela said. “I have to know what it is going to be.” 

Upon receiving this phone call, Charlie said, “Well, I can’t get married until after I graduate and get out of the military,” Pamela said. 

Cheekily, Pamela went on to say, “I think that’s why he never had any dates.”

In spite of Charlie’s initial cluelessness towards navigating their relationship, the couple continued to nurture and deepen their friendship.

In those early days, Pamela and Charlie would grab a bite to eat and head to the floodwall and exchange life stories, Pamela said. 

“We just knew everything about each other,” Charlie said. “I had a better understanding of Pamela, and she understood me better than some brothers and sisters.”

Although Charlie was never a Marshall student, he visited Pamela so often that a picture of him ended up in the yearbook, Charlie said. 

“I made like half a page,” Charlie said. “I was carrying books on my way to visit Pamela, and the roaming photographer thought I was a student.” 

Being open with each other is a significant factor in the success of the pair’s relationship, Charlie said. 

“Resentment is the biggest poison,” Charlie said. “If you talk things through and get that out of the way, that poison goes away.”

Beyond communication, the pair is dedicated to being lifelong best friends. 

“Being each other’s friends first is really important,” Pamela said. “We laugh a lot and have a lot of fun together.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
Crossword Answers Feb. 21
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
Chrol discusses his thoughts on “Pride and Prejudice.”
Panel Discusses Portrayal of Love in Media
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
More in Column
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Matthew Schaffer
Hate Crimes are on the Rise at Academic Institutions According to New FBI Report
Crossword Answers Jan. 31
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Justice Delivers Final State of the State Address
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
More in Features
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
A Man who Bleeds Green and White
Phishing scams often target financial data through online means
Gone Phishing - Email Scams at Marshall University
Ryan Elkins is a social work major and the peer recovery support specialist and program coordinator for Marshall’s Collegiate Recovery Center.
Recovery for Students is Possible
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
The Burden of Gender Equity Movements is Not Only on Women: Reflection and Review of the 67th Commission on the Status of Women
International Women’s Day Panel Hosts Healthy Discussion
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
Kaitlyn Fleming is a second-year junior at Marshall University double-majoring in multimedia journalism and public relations with a marketing minor. Kaitlyn is from Proctorville, Ohio, and works as a marketing intern for the Marshall Artists Series. She is chapter vice president of PRSSA and hopes to have a career in social media marketing for an entertainment company. Kaitlyn is an avid reader and has always loved writing. Kaitlyn enjoys spending her free time traveling, drinking coffee, with her friends and family, and listening to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *