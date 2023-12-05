Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
The Marching Thunder performing at the 'Party on the Plaza' event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
Sarah Davis, News Editor • December 8, 2023
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
Kadann Bonecutter, Student Reporter • December 6, 2023
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
Football Team Gains Bowl Eligibility

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
December 5, 2023
Quarterback+Cam+Fancher+dives+towards+the+endzone.
Alex Cooksey
Quarterback Cam Fancher dives towards the endzone.

The Marshall Football Team concluded its season on a high note, defeating Arkansas State with a score of 35-21 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The victory not only makes Marshall bowl eligible, but it also brings their season record to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SBC. The team performed exceptionally well at home, finishing with a 5-1 record, and four of their six wins this season were against bowl-eligible teams.

Quarterback Cam Fancher made a triumphant return after missing the previous two games, contributing a total of 314 all-purpose yards and accounted for five touchdowns. Fancher completed 16 of 22 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a net 100 yards and scored his other two touchdowns.

Fancher demonstrated his commitment to success, stating, “I feel like my job every play is just to make the play successful. Whatever I have to do, that’s my mindset going into every play.”

In addition to Fancher’s performance, running back Ethan Payne rushed for a career-high net 113 yards on 19 carries, surpassing the 100-yard mark. Marshall’s offensive efforts led them to dominate the time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 37 out of 60 minutes.

Wide receiver Chuck Montgomery caught two touchdown passes: a 9-yard pass for the opening score and a 15-yard reception. Caleb McMillan also had a touchdown pass of 21 yards.

On the defensive end, Marshall limited Arkansas State’s ground game to just 42 yards and constantly applied pressure on their quarterback, Jaylen Raynor. Ahmere Foster had seven tackles and an interception, while Mike Green had four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Following this victory, Marshall eagerly awaits the announcement of their bowl game, which will be revealed on Dec. 3.
Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

