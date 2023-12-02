Women’s Basketball Falls to Northern Kentucky

Courtesy of HerdZone Marshall lost to Northern Kentucky 76-66.

The Marshall Women’s Basketball team suffered a defeat against the Northern Kentucky Norse Saturday afternoon, with a final score of 76-66. The second quarter proved to be particularly challenging for Marshall, ultimately leading to their loss.

Marshall senior guard Abby Beeman had a standout performance with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. This impressive display marked her first double-double of the season and also set a new personal record for points in a single game.

Beeman tallied three double-doubles last season while playing for the Herd while also averaging 5.6 assists.

Also contributing to Marshall’s efforts, Roshala Scott scored 17 points, while Mahogany Matthews had 12 points and six blocks.

Although the Herd had the lead for most of the first quarter, they stumbled in the second quarter, allowing the Norse to take control of the game and establish a 13-point lead by halftime.

NKU’s Carter McCray was a key player for the Norse, scoring an impressive 25 points and grabbing 21 rebounds.

In the second half, Marshall managed to find their footing once again. Marshall outscored the Norse by three points in the third quarter and played an even fourth quarter. However, the Herd could not catch up to the Norse, dropping Marshall to 1-2.