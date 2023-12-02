Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
NEWS
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 29, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • December 4, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Women’s Basketball Falls to Northern Kentucky

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
December 2, 2023
Marshall+lost+to+Northern+Kentucky+76-66.
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall lost to Northern Kentucky 76-66.

The Marshall Women’s Basketball team suffered a defeat against the Northern Kentucky Norse Saturday afternoon, with a final score of 76-66. The second quarter proved to be particularly challenging for Marshall, ultimately leading to their loss.

Marshall senior guard Abby Beeman had a standout performance with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. This impressive display marked her first double-double of the season and also set a new personal record for points in a single game. 

Beeman tallied three double-doubles last season while playing for the Herd while also averaging 5.6 assists. 

Also contributing to Marshall’s efforts, Roshala Scott scored 17 points, while Mahogany Matthews had 12 points and six blocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the Herd had the lead for most of the first quarter, they stumbled in the second quarter, allowing the Norse to take control of the game and establish a 13-point lead by halftime.

NKU’s Carter McCray was a key player for the Norse, scoring an impressive 25 points and grabbing 21 rebounds.

In the second half, Marshall managed to find their footing once again. Marshall outscored the Norse by three points in the third quarter and played an even fourth quarter. However, the Herd could not catch up to the Norse, dropping Marshall to 1-2.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Reporters
Men's Basketball Defeated by Utah State
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts
Volleyball Loses to Arkansas State
Abby Herring
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
More in SPORTS
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Nate Martin dunking
Men's Basketball Loses to Radford
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Herd Football Battered in Boone
Marshall Volleyball Falls in Four-Set Match
More in UNCATEGORIZED
The Parthenon Faculty Adviser Charles Bowen
We Keep Newsroom Culture Alive... and Crazy
Students, faculty and community members attended the annual pep rally and bonfire on Friday, Sept. 29.
Marshall Unites at Homecoming Bonfire and Pep Rally
Dr. Ross Salary
Research Grant Will Benefit Scientific Advances
Bianca Giglio during the contest with ODU
Volleyball Dethrones the Monarchs
The Fourth Circuit US Court of Appeals in session at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in November 2022
Supreme Court of Appeals to Visit Marshall for Court on Campus
Students counter protesting the pro-life demonstrators.
Abortion Protests Erupt on Campus Again
About the Contributor
Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *