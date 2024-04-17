Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach

Transylvania University head coach Juli Fulks has been hired as the new head coach for the Marshall Women’s Basketball, following the departure of Kim Caldwell.

The Division III powerhouse’s accomplishments are impressive and plentiful, including a national championship. In the 2023-24 season, her squad accumulated a record of 33-1 and advanced to the

NCAA Division III Final Four for the second season in a row.

“There is no doubt she is a winner – not many coaches have 400 plus wins – but what makes her so special is the culture she will create, the way she will engage with our student-athletes and the relationships she will form with them,” said Christian Spears, the director of athletics.

Along with these accomplishments, Fulks is one of eight coaches in the country across all divisions to pass the 400-win mark in 20 or fewer seasons. Over the last three seasons, Fulks has compiled an unheard-of record of 91-2.

During that stretch, Fulks’ team went on a winning streak of 64 games, which included the perfect 33-0 season that Transylvania won the 2023 Division III National Championship.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Marshall University as the head women’s basketball coach,” Fulks said.

“I would like to thank President Smith, Christian Spears and their entire leadership team for entrusting me and our future staff to leading the program. We will take immense pride in serving our athletes and mentoring their personal growth as students, leaders and future professionals.”

Fulks takes an analytical approach to the game of basketball which has been successful on the hardwood along with focusing on the psychology of her teams to improve the athletes off the court.

“Embracing a ‘moneyball’ philosophy, she employs cutting-edge data analytics to sharpen strategy and decision-making while her focus on psychological resilience ensures her players are as mentally robust as they are physically formidable,” said Marshall University President Brad Smith. “Coach Fulks isn’t just crafting a team; she’s shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.”

These analytics have proven to be successful for Fulks over the years; in the 2023-2024 season, the Transylvania Pioneers allowed only 43 points per game which was the best across all divisions.

“Juli will bring enormous intellect and passion to our program, and I am simply thrilled for our current and future student-athletes who will have a remarkable experience while they represent the Herd under her leadership,” Spears said. “She will also be a colleague to our other head coaches, and she will be a leader in our community and on campus.”