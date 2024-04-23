Greek Week Celebrates Girlhood

Greek Week remains a celebration of girlhood and a time to come together during the stressful end of the semester, two sorority members said.

Livi Shonkwiler, Alpha Xi Delta president, said Greek Week is a time for sororities and fraternities to join as one.

“It is a time for us to practice Greek unity,” Shonkwiler said. “It is fun for us to all get together and hang out.”

Greek Week features nightly events, including volleyball, basketball, community service, trivia, kickball and a field day.

Shonkwiler went on to say Greek Week provides an opportunity for friendly competition, particularly with the annual Greek Sing competition that kicks off the beginning of Greek Week.

“Our theme was basketball,” Shonkwiler said. “We practiced for months- for every week since January.”

Dance practices provided Alpha Xi Delta the opportunity to come together as a sisterhood, Shonkwiler said.

Similarly, Hannah McCorkle, Alpha Chi Omega president, said Greek Week afforded her chapter the opportunity to commemorate girlhood through their “Barbie”-themed Greek Sing performance.

“‘Barbie’ really showed what womanhood really is, and we wanted to show that,” McCorkle said. “It was great to express that during Greek Sing, and it inspired us to be like our own Barbies.”

Both Shonkwiler and McCorkle said connectivity with each other’s sisterhoods was a notable highlight of this year’s Greek Week.

“We all have our own philanthropies we are working towards, so it is nice to come together with everyone,” McCorkle said.

Shonkwiler added, “We’re all here for the same thing and working towards the same goal, so it is great to have fun and celebrate each other.”

Coming together, especially as finals week approaches, is essential, Shonkwiler said.

“This time of year gets stressful,” Shonkwiler said. “It is nice to know that we are all here for each other.”

In addition, improving Marshall with community service is a significant aspect of Greek Week, McCorkle said.

“We did a campus cleanup,” McCorkle said. “It was really nice to give back to everybody within campus.”

Through Greek Week, McCorkle said she hopes this cheerful week will reduce negative stereotypes surrounding Greek Life.

“It is nice for other people to see that we are not like the movies,” McCorkle said. “We’re not stereotypical mean girls, we are just groups of women coming together and having fun.”