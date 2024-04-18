Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 17, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 18, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
Sarah Davis, News Editor • April 18, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
April 18, 2024
The+game+on+Wednesday+marks+the+first+time+the+Herd+has+beaten+WVU+since+2021.
Courtesy of HerdZone
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.

​​Despite an evening full of rain clouds and passing drizzles, Marshall Baseball  was all smiles after walking off the West Virginia University Mountaineers 3-2 after 11 innings on Wednesday, April 10.

“I kind of blacked out for a second, but, anytime you get a walk-off, anytime we beat West Virginia, it’s a lot of fun,” Caden Kaiser said about his reaction to his walk-off single. “Somehow my shirt came off, somehow I had water dumped on me, but it was all worth it.”

In the bottom of the 11th inning the Herd had two outs and two runners on base, Jack Firestone on third and Calin Smith on second. With Kaiser up to bat and the count even at 2-2, the ball was thrown and, with the crack of the bat, Kaiser sent the ball back up the middle to bring in Firestone to score the game-winning run.

“I was trying to hit a fastball, and I caught a hanging changeup out front and got it up the middle,” Kaiser said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 11th inning was not the only heart-pounding inning of the game, though. In the bottom of the 9th, the Herd trailed the Mountaineers 1-2. On a WVU error, Cam Harthan scored from second to tie the game and allow extra innings.

The Herd trailed the Mountaineers for the first six innings of the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Marshall found its groove with a Tre Hondras double bringing in Elijah Vogelsong for the first Herd run of the contest.

The series of events that set up the Kaiser walk-off were equally as impressive. In the top of the 11th, Nicholas Weyrich executed a pick-off that resulted in a 1-4-5-3 double play to zap any momentum the Mountaineers had.

“An all-out, team victory right there,” head coach Greg Beals said. “That’s what I told the guys. It was everybody. Everybody had a little piece in it. I thought we pitched the ball extremely well today.” 

“We executed on a team that had given us fits offensively in the first two games; we executed our pitching very well; we executed our team defense. The pickoff play was huge in the baseball game. Caden Kaiser gets the big hit, the game-winner. I’m happy for our guys,” Beals said.

The Herd heads on the road Friday, April 12, to take on the No. 19 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a three-game series in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Lyles tallied two strikeouts in the contest.
Bobcats Berate the Herd
The Herd gave up 10 runs in the second inning of the final game.
App State Dismantles the Herd
Jack Cook Field suffered damage from the storm on Tuesday, April 2.
Baseball vs Virginia Tech Postponed
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.
Baseball Falls in Nailbiter
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Tre Hondras swings for the fence during the opening pitch in the new stadium.
Baseball Wins Opening Home Series in New Stadium
More in SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Introduces Juli Fulks as New Head Coach
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top
Cheer Team Showcases National Routine
Cheer Team Showcases National Routine
Asha Bora previously ran at the Marshall Invitiational in February 2024.
Pair of Victories Highlight Golden Eagle Invitational
Kylee Mastin (left) and Abby Herring (right)
Best Friends in Track Reflect on Their Marshall Careers
Herring is a Parkersburg, West Virginia native.
Herring’s Historical Career Continues
More in Staff
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
A trolley used during the 2020 tours
Black History Trolley Tours in Huntington
Parthenon Farewell
Parthenon Farewell
BeyondMU: Students Begin Occupation of Administrative Buildings as Divestment Calls Continue
Students studying outside the Memorial Student Center
Students Lock in for End of Semester

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *