The Huntington City Council building
City Council Hears Potential PODA Changes
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • April 10, 2024
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • April 10, 2024
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • April 9, 2024
Coach Caldwell Leaves Huntington for Rocky Top

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
April 10, 2024

Marshall Women’s Basketball head coach Kim Caldwell is leaving the banks of the Ohio River and heading to Rocky Top after being hired by the Tennessee Volunteers as the new head coach of the Lady Vols. 

After one record-breaking season at the helm of the women’s basketball team, Caldwell will go on to lead the historic Tennessee program. The Lady Vols have won eight national championships and were once led by legendary head coach Pat Summitt.

“We are so proud of Kim and thrilled for her outstanding opportunity at Tennessee,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s director of athletics. “We have talked from the very beginning about her future and the places that could sway her away from Marshall. Yes, Pat Summitt Court and Tennessee was on that list.”

Caldwell was the eighth coach in team history and signed a seven-year deal with the Herd after spending seven seasons leading Glenville State to an NCAA Division II National Championship.

In her one and only season with the Herd, Caldwell accumulated many records and awards that will not soon be forgotten. 

She led the Herd to 26 wins, the Sun Belt Conference Championship, the first NCAA tournament since 1997 and was named SBC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. The Herd’s 26 wins this season was a program record.

Caldwell has a history of winning that continued with the Herd. In her coaching career, she has a record of 217-31 and 94-31 in the last three seasons. “Kim is just special, and we knew others would see that as well,” Spears said. “Her impact on Marshall in just one year was substantial.”

Caldwell’s impact was seen off the court, as well, bringing an unprecedented increase in fan attendance to the Cam Henderson Center. From last season, there was an overall attendance increase of 132%. 

The details of Caldwell’s contract stipulate a base salary of $750,000, and the Vols are responsible for paying the $600,000 buyout to leave Marshall. If Caldwell can lead the Lady Vols to a national championship, she will receive an incentive of $400,000. 

Along with the salary come the benefits of a $35,000 moving allowance, the use of a non-commercial aircraft three times a year and a monthly vehicle allowance of $1,700.

Since Caldwell’s departure, several members of Marshall Women’s Basketball have entered the transfer portal, which leaves the athletic department with the task of not only finding a new coach but also filling vacant roster spots.

“We have started the national search for a coach and we will find another amazing person to lead our Thundering Herd,” Spears said.
