Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique

Jada Mills The World Boutique is located at East Hall.

The World Boutique, previously known as the Trans-Closet during the pandemic, is a free student resource for anyone who needs daily living necessities or clothes for any season.

“I did not think we would get the support that we did,” said Shaunte Polk, the director for intercultural and international students.

“Within the first month of creating the Trans-Closet, we had donation bags from the floor to the ceiling.”

Last semester, a proposal in the Student Government Association hoped to bring in more donations.

Story continues below advertisement

Polk and her team at the Office of Intercultural Affairs run the boutique inside East Hall, making it easily accessible for everyone.

“It started out as a closet that we made for our LGBTQ students, specifically our transgender students,” Polk said. “We had an incident where a student felt unsafe shopping in public, so we decided to create the Trans-Closet in order for students to feel safe.”

“A shopping experience is supposed to be a fun one, not one filled with anxiety or fear,” Polk added.

The Trans-Closet transformed into The World Boutique to welcome more students, especially intercultural students.

“When we moved to East Hall, there was a lot more space, and we realized that transgender and LGBTQ students weren’t the only ones that needed help,” said Stephanie Shaffer, the coordinator for international and intercultural students. “Our international students also needed things.”

Hygiene products, makeup, toiletries, clothes for each season, shoes, sheets and pillowcases are available for everyone at The World Boutique.

“It’s free, and we keep it stocked by season,” Shaffer said. “It makes students feel good to know they have a safe space and can have whatever they want and wear whatever they want. We also have changing rooms inside the boutique.”

The boutique remains locked, but it can be opened at any time by the Office of Intercultural Affairs.

“We wanted to create a cute boutique experience for our students,” Polk said. “We want everyone to feel welcomed and have a fun shopping experience.”

The boutique is always welcoming donations, which can be dropped off at East Hall from the Huntington community and surrounding areas.

They are also looking for more volunteers to help sort and organize clothes. Any questions can be emailed to [email protected].