Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
NEWS
Stretchy speaking to attendees
Producer Joe Strechay Advocates for People With Disabilities in the Entertainment Industry
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • October 27, 2023
View All
SPORTS
The volleyball team celebrates its victory against App State
Marshall Volleyball Sweeps App State at Home
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 27, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Panelists speak on distrust in science during a live podcast presentation.
‘Us and Them’ Podcast Recording Focuses on Distrust in Science
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor • October 26, 2023
View All
TEDxMarshallU to Host Student Pitch Event

Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
October 25, 2023
The poster for the event
Courtesy of Herd Happenings
The poster for the event

TEDxMarshallU is opening the door for students to pitch their ideas for this year’s event on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Memorial Student Center.

While the speaker spots are open to all students, potential speakers must register. Students must provide an idea focusing on connectivity between ideas and people.

The theme of this year’s event is “Connecting Threads,” where students can offer up their ideas on speeches surrounding the concepts of the threads that connect us as well as how to stay connected in an increasingly divided world.

The pitches should include a short introduction, conclusion and two minutes that describe and illustrate your idea. Up to 10 ideas will be selected.

Story continues below advertisement

The TEDxMarshallU event will take place at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse next semester on Feb. 27, 2024. The event will be free with snacks and drinks provided.
About the Contributor
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
Matthew Schaffer is a senior at Marshall University pursuing a B.A. in multimedia journalism with a minor in political science. He follows national politics and foreign affairs. He has previously worked as a reporter for both The Parthenon and WMUL. After graduating, he plans to pursue a political and investigative journalism career. In the meantime, he is the self-proclaimed "Hoops Fever Champion" and is, in fact, accepting challengers.

