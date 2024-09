A history professor speaking at the latest Amicus Curiae lecture suggested each new president of the United States gets their job description and a portion of their inspiration from the nation’s first.

The Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy welcomed Denver Brunsman to the lecture stage on Tuesday, Sept. 17, to discuss the inaugural presidency of George Washington. The lecture was moved from its usual Thursday time to Tuesday in a celebratory move for the country’s Constitution Day.

Brunsman currently serves as the history department chair at George Washington University, located in Washington, D.C. In addition to teaching various sections of history, Brunsman teaches classes specifically about Washington. One of these takes place at Mount Vernon, the late president’s estate in Virginia.

The lecture examined Washington as both a military and governmental leader. Before his presidency, Washington served from 1775-1783 as commander-in-chief for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. He was not elected for presidential office until 1789. He then served as America’s first president until 1797– a career running two terms – which led to his well-known title as “the father” of the country.

Patricia Proctor, founding director of the Simon Perry Center, said this background is important for young people to know.

“From my perspective, nothing can be more important for our country than citizens from a very young age becoming very well educated about our history and the meaning of it,” she said.

Washington is the only president that did not live in the White House as well as the only to go to war during his term. Brunsman said that when Washington prepared his inaugural speech to the country, he sent it to James Madison to review – all 73 pages of it.

“James Madison sends it back and he called it, ‘a strange production,’” Brunsman said. “He basically said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t give this speech.’”

Brunsman also pointed out that although Washington is often credited with starting the foundation of America, he too was a human with flaws and imperfections.

“I just want to say a few words about Washington as an enslaver,” he said. “It’s really impossible to imagine Washington reaching the heights that he did without enslaved labor and also without the contributions of other people.”

“Behind every great man, there’s many, many other people,” he went on to say.

The legacy that Washington left for the presidents after him lingers centuries later, Brunsman explained.

“We have these amazing historical examples,” he said. “In particular, we have George Washington.”

In addition to the lecture, the Simon Perry Center alongside the university’s Drinko Academy celebrate the Constitution all throughout the month of September.