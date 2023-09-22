Campus Activities Board Hosts Paint and Sip

Loud chatter, hands covered in paint and mouths full of snacks provided an escape for Marshall students after a long month of assignments and lectures during the Campus Activities Board’s Paint and Sip on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“Paint and Sips are very therapeutic. They help get your mind off of life’s stressors,” said Isabel Horter, the community engagement chair. “A lot of our events are feel-good events; they don’t take a lot of brain power, so you can actually enjoy yourself.”

Students followed along with an artist to paint variations of the cartoon character Snoopy. Free refreshments and snacks were also provided.

“COVID-19 really hit a lot of organizations and caused a decline in members,” Horter said. “We use these events as a way to get our name out there, so students can get involved again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Each month, CAB plans to host a Paint and Sip event, as well as Bingo Night, Tunes Tuesday and Feel Good Friday.

Bingo will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 7-9 p.m. in the Don Morris room of the Memorial Student Center, and Feel Good Friday will be hosted outside of the student center on Friday, Sept. 30.

“We want students to make friends and have a connection to Marshall like we do,” said Evahlyn Page, a sophomore. “We especially want them to learn about CAB and how they can get involved.”

On Tunes Tuesday, the organization sits outside at the MSC plaza and plays top hit music while giving out free food. So far, they’ve given out pizza and ice cream sundaes.

“Free food is a good way to get the community involved, especially college students,” Page said. “Everyone loves a good snack and music, so we thought this would be a great way to meet new people.”

Throughout the month of October, the organization plans to make their events Homecoming and Halloween themed.

“The October bingo event is going to be football themed for Homecoming. We are trying to get some of the athletes to participate,” said Horter. “They can come and get the students hyped up for the games.”

The next Paint and Sip will be Halloween themed and take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6-7 p.m.