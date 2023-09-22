Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Banner for Super Marco Bros. theme
Installation Art Class Designs Exhibit in Honor of Homecoming
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • September 22, 2023
Senior players were honored before the match.
Women's Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities
Sarah Davis, News Editor • September 22, 2023
Campus Activities Board Hosts Paint and Sip

Jada Mills, Student Reporter
September 20, 2023
Students+painting+at+the+Paint+and+Sip+on+Sept.+13.
Jada Mills
Students painting at the Paint and Sip on Sept. 13.

Loud chatter, hands covered in paint and mouths full of snacks provided an escape for Marshall students after a long month of assignments and lectures during the Campus Activities Board’s Paint and Sip on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“Paint and Sips are very therapeutic. They help get your mind off of life’s stressors,” said Isabel Horter, the community engagement chair. “A lot of our events are feel-good events; they don’t take a lot of brain power, so you can actually enjoy yourself.” 

Students followed along with an artist to paint variations of the cartoon character Snoopy. Free refreshments and snacks were also provided. 

“COVID-19 really hit a lot of organizations and caused a decline in members,” Horter said. “We use these events as a way to get our name out there, so students can get involved again.”

Each month, CAB plans to host a Paint and Sip event, as well as Bingo Night, Tunes Tuesday and Feel Good Friday.

Bingo will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 7-9 p.m. in the Don Morris room of the Memorial Student Center, and Feel Good Friday will be hosted outside of the student center on Friday, Sept. 30.

“We want students to make friends and have a connection to Marshall like we do,” said Evahlyn Page, a sophomore. “We especially want them to learn about CAB and how they can get involved.” 

On Tunes Tuesday, the organization sits outside at the MSC plaza and plays top hit music while giving out free food. So far, they’ve given out pizza and ice cream sundaes. 

“Free food is a good way to get the community involved, especially college students,” Page said. “Everyone loves a good snack and music, so we thought this would be a great way to meet new people.”

Throughout the month of October, the organization plans to make their events Homecoming and Halloween themed. 

“The October bingo event is going to be football themed for Homecoming. We are trying to get some of the athletes to participate,” said Horter. “They can come and get the students hyped up for the games.”

The next Paint and Sip will be Halloween themed and take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6-7 p.m.

 
About the Contributor
Jada Mills, Student Reporter
Jada Mills is a junior at Marshall University majoring in broadcast journalism. She is a student reporter for The Parthenon from Beckley, West Virginia. In her free time, she enjoys shopping, hanging out with her friends and working out. She is also a member of the sorority Alpha Xi Delta. Jada aspires to work as a news anchor for a local station near her hometown.

