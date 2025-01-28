Before Huntington Author Talk with Robert Thompson

Courtesy of Huntington CVB.

Local author Robert Thompson hosted an author talk at the Cabell County Public Library, sharing his latest book, “Before Huntington: The Towns that Built a City.”

Thompson, a history teacher at Wayne High School, shared insights from his research into the history of small towns that existed in what is now Huntington, West Virginia.

Thompson’s interest in local history began in middle school, and he went on to publish his first book, “East Lynn Booming,” while attending Marshall University. His new book focuses on the early development of towns like Guyandotte, Central City and Kellogg.

Thompson said he felt as though there was a need for more information on pre-industrial Huntington, focusing his book on the era of 1796-1923. In his talk, Thompson explained while much has been written about Huntington’s industrial growth, he was drawn to the region’s earlier history.

“I wanted to explore the history of the towns before Huntington existed,” he said. “These towns had their own unique stories that contributed to the city’s development.”

Thompson traced the area’s history from its Native American roots to the arrival of European settlers. He highlighted the Buffington family, who settled near the mouth of the Guyandotte River in 1796, and the significance of Guyandotte as the region’s main town until Huntington emerged in the 19th century.

“The first European settlers that came into this area were not settlers, actually,” Thompson said. “They were surveyors. You couldn’t just come in and buy a piece of property… because it was owned by people who may live in Philadelphia or New York.”

“Before Huntington: The Towns that Built a City” offers readers insight into the struggles and triumphs of the small towns and communities that existed before Huntington’s establishment, such as Guyandotte, Central City and Brownsville. The book sheds light on their unique histories, from their roles in transportation and commerce to the challenges posed by land disputes, the Civil War and industrialization.

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected].